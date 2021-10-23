TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to hold their defense together with duct tape and baling wire for at least another week.
Second-leading tackler Lavonte David (ankle) and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) will not play Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears, coach Bruce Arians announced Friday. They’ll be joined on the sideline by tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and receiver Antonio Brown (ankle).
Additionally, edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, still battling lingering hand/shoulder issues, was held out of practice by Arians but could play, the coach indicated. On the positive side, safety Antoine Winfield — who practiced for the third consecutive day Friday — has passed his concussion protocol and is cleared for action.
Friday’s announcements mean the Bucs, seeking the first 6-1 start in franchise history, will employ their seventh starting cornerback tandem (or trio) of the season, with 31-year-old journeyman Pierre Desir or special teams regular Dee Delaney likely starting opposite third-year veteran Jamel Dean.
Bears place TE Graham on COVID-19 list
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears placed veteran tight end Jimmy Graham on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. In his second season with the Bears, the five-time Pro Bowl selection has just one catch for 11 yards. He joins running back Damien Williams and linebacker Robert Quinn on the COVID list.
Williams missed last week’s loss to Green Bay, and Quinn — second on the team to Khalil Mack with 5 1/2 sacks — was placed on the list on Tuesday. Mack (foot), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) and receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) practiced Friday on a limited basis. All three were listed as questionable for Sunday, when the Bears (3-3) visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chicago ruled out safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (hip).
Titans left tackle out, Jones questionable
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as he recovers from a concussion.
The Titans also declared Friday that wide receiver Chester Rogers, who ranks second in the NFL averaging 13.3 yards per punt return, and linebacker Monty Rice won’t play. Wide receiver Julio Jones is questionable with a hamstring problem, along with outside linebacker Bud Dupree.
OSU coach Gundy agrees to 5-year deal
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has agreed to a new contract that will keep him on a perpetual five-year deal at his alma mater.
Gundy has a career record of 143-67 in 17 seasons and has led the program to 15 consecutive bowl games. The 54-year-old former Oklahoma State quarterback has coached the Cowboys to four New Year’s Six bowl games since 2010.
BASKETBALL
Simmons told Sixers he’s not mentally ready
PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons informed the 76ers at shootaround ahead of Friday’s home opener against the Brooklyn Nets that he is not mentally ready to play right now and needs time, sources confirmed to The Philadelphia Inquirer. Simmons worked with the Sixers’ medical team while his teammates went through their on-court shootaround work with coaches.
Reserve power forward Georges Niang, the only Sixers player made available to media following shootaround, confirmed that Simmons addressed the team but declined to go into detail about what was discussed.
GOLF
Easton leads as Mallorca Open suspended
SANTA PONSA, Spain — Bryce Easton was leading the Mallorca Open on Friday when the second round was suspended because of darkness on the Mediterranean island.
Easton had a four-shot lead when play was stopped with the South African still to finish the 18th hole. Easton was 4 under on the windy day at the Santa Ponsa course after making four birdies to go with one bogey on the par-4 14th. That took him to 11 under overall.
First-round leader Jeff Winther of Denmark was four shots back after a 1-over 71, tied for second with Spanish trio Álvaro Quiros, Sebastián García and Jorge Campillo, who all finished their second round.
HOCKEY
Canada beats U.S. in Olympic tune-up
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Emily Clark scored twice, including the go-ahead goal 5:05 into the third period, and Canada beat the United States, 3-1, in Game 1 of a nine-game pre-Olympic Rivalry Series between the national women’s hockey teams Friday night.
It was the first meeting between the cross-border rivals and world’s top hockey powers since Canada’s 3-2 overtime victory in the gold medal game of the women’s world championships in Calgary, Alberta, on Aug. 31. The Canadians have won three straight meetings to mark their best streak since a five-game run before a 3-2 shootout loss in the gold-medal game at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.