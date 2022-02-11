ORLANDO, Fla. — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says losing regular-season games to a work stoppage would be a “disastrous outcome,” yet spring training remains on hold as the threat to opening day increases.
With the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history stretching into its 71st day, Manfred said teams will make a “good-faith, positive proposal in a effort to move the process forward” when negotiations with the players’ association resume Saturday. It will be just the fifth economic bargaining session since the five-year labor contract expired.
MLB planned to move somewhat in the union’s direction, two people who attended the owners’ meeting told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because Manfred did not discuss details of the proposal.
“I am an optimist and I believe we will have an agreement in time to play our regular schedule,” Manfred said during a news conference Thursday after three days of meetings. “I see missing games as a disastrous outcome for this industry, and we’re committed to making an agreement in an effort to avoid that.”
BASKETBALL
Bucks add Ibaka in 4-team swap
PHOENIX — The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks added center Serge Ibaka as part of a four-team trade Thursday that also included the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.
The Pistons added Marvin Bagley III, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He’s had a disappointing, injury-filled four seasons with the Kings and will try to rebuild his career in Detroit. The 6-foot-11 forward is still just 22 years old and was averaging 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds this season with Sacramento.
Nets send Harden to 76ers for Simmons
PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons got his wish, a trade out of Philadelphia. The 76ers got their second superstar, with James Harden coming over in a blockbuster multiplayer trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Sixers sent Simmons, the disgruntled star who demanded a trade last summer, guard Seth Curry and center Andre Drummond to the Nets in a deal for Harden. The Sixers also will get Paul Millsap and the Nets get draft picks, according to people with direct knowledge of the decision.
Mavs send Porzingis to Wizards for 2 players
DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis never could escape the shadow of injuries in Dallas after the blockbuster trade that brought the 7-foot-3 Latvian from New York.”
Dallas is sending Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, a person with knowledge of the trade said Thursday.
The deal was reached not long before the NBA trading deadline and ends the plan to pair Porzingis with fellow European and young star point guard Luka Doncic
Wizards’ Beal has surgery to repair wrist
WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal had surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, the team said.
Beal opted earlier this week to have the season-ending surgery. A three-time All-Star, Beal averaged 23.2 points and a career-high 6.6 assists in 40 games before he suffered the torn scapholunate ligament on Jan. 29 at Memphis.
FOOTBALL
Ed Donatell agrees to join Vikings as DC
MINNEAPOLIS — Ed Donatell has agreed to become the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings under head-coach-to-be Kevin O’Connell, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.
Donatell has 10 seasons on his resume as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, including the last three years with the Denver Broncos under coach Vic Fangio, who was fired last month. The Broncos were third in the league in 2021 in fewest point allowed and eighth in fewest yards allowed.
HOCKEY
Oilers fire Tippett, replace him with Woodcroft
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers fired coach Dave Tippett on Thursday with the star-studded team scrambling to secure a playoff spot.
Jay Woodcroft, the 45-year-old head coach of the Oilers’ AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, California, will take over behind the bench. After beginning the season 16-5-0, the Oilers have gone 7-13-3 in a head-scratching performance for a team led by stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
Canucks hire Cammi Granato as assistant GM
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Cammi Granato has been watching the Vancouver Canucks for years.
As a pro scout for the Seattle Kraken since 2019 — the first female scout in NHL history — she spent ample time in the press box at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, checking out talent for the league’s newest team. Now, she’ll have a new view. The Canucks named Granato to assistant general manager Thursday.