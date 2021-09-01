MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has dismissed freshman running back Loyal Crawford from the team after police said he armed himself with a knife during a fight in a dorm.
Badgers coach Paul Chryst announced the dismissal Tuesday and said freshman running back Antwan Roberts had been suspended.
University of Wisconsin police spokesman Marc Lovicott said the 18-year-old Crawford was cited on misdemeanor charges of criminal disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct while armed.
Lovicott said Tuesday that police learned Aug. 22 about a fight between two people in a residence hall that had taken place the previous night. No one was stabbed or cut with the knife, he said.
Crawford was the only person named in the police department’s release.
“There is much more to this story, but rather than try this case in the media, I will present the rest of the extenuating facts and circumstances to the proper authorities and ask them to consider those carefully in reaching fair and proper decisions,” Crawford’s lawyer, Chris Van Wagner, said in a statement.
School officials didn’t specify the reasons for the disciplinary measures and said they would have no additional comment.
Packers’ Bakhtiari to start season on PUP list
The Green Bay Packers won’t have David Bakhtiari for the start of the season as the All-Pro left tackle continues his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Bakhtiari’s agent, Mark Humenik, confirmed Tuesday that Bakhtiari will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list. The designation means Bakhtiari won’t be available for at least the first six weeks.
Source: Jets trade TE Herndon to Vikings
NEW YORK — The New York Jets traded tight end Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Herndon was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2018 out of Miami. He had a promising rookie season, but never quite became the consistent playmaker New York was hoping for.
Terms of the deal were not immediately known, but it is believed the Jets will receive draft compensation from the Vikings.
Chiefs trade OL Durant to New England
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs traded offensive lineman Yasir Durant to the Patriots for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft as they trimmed their roster to the 53-man limit by Tuesday’s deadline.
Durant made the Chiefs last season as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri, and he started Week 17 at right guard as the Chiefs rested their starters. But he was lost in a numbers game in Kansas City, which completely revamped its offensive line after a bunch of backups and fill-ins were dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.
Patriots release QB Newton
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton Tuesday, clearing the way for rookie Mac Jones to open the season as New England’s quarterback, according to a person with knowledge of the move.
The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced.
Newton went 7-8 as the starter in his first season since Tom Brady’s departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New England finished 7-9 for the year.
BASEBALL
Astros’ Greinke, Taylor to IL
SEATTLE — The Houston Astros placed starting pitcher Zack Greinke and first baseman Taylor Jones on the injured list Tuesday, citing health and safety protocols. Manager Dusty Baker said he couldn’t give specifics, but the designation is a sign the players have tested positive for or come in contact with someone who has COVID-19.
Red Sox’s Bogaert pulled after positive test
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts was pulled from Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay after testing positive for COVID-19, the latest virus setback for the team. Before the game, the club announced that reliever Hirokazu Sawamura had tested positive for the virus.
HOCKEY
Blackhawks, Murphy agree to extension
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks announced a four-year contract extension with defenseman Connor Murphy on Tuesday. The deal runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $4.4 million salary-cap hit.
The 28-year-old Murphy has turned into one of Chicago’s most reliable defensemen. He had three goals and 12 assists while averaging a career-high 22:09 of ice time over 50 games last season.
Canadian women top U.S. in overtime
Marie-Philip Poulin scored in overtime and Canada beat the United States, 3-2, in the gold medal game at the women’s world championships on Tuesday night. Canada beat the Americans twice in the tournament.