FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Antonio Brown was released by the Patriots on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct. New England is the third team in seven months to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his accomplishments as one of the NFL’s most prolific receivers for a decade.
The defending Super Bowl champions announced the move in a statement emailed to reporters, three minutes after Brown posted on Twitter: “Thank you for the opportunity @Patriots #GoWinIt.”
Brown has been accused of rape in a lawsuit by a former trainer. He also faces allegations that he exposed himself to an artist he hired to paint a mural at his home. Brown has denied the accusations.
According to a story in Sports Illustrated, the painter “received a group text message that appeared to come from the same phone number Brown provided to her in 2017. The text chain, with four other phone numbers on it, included photos of her and her children, with the person she believes is Brown encouraging others in the group to investigate the woman. The texter accused the artist of fabricating her account of the 2017 incident for cash.” Lawyers for the artist said in a statement that the league and the Patriots “took our client’s concerns seriously.”
DETROIT — Retired star receiver Calvin Johnson said the Detroit Lions wanted him to change his story regarding one of the many concussions he had during his nine-year NFL career. Johnson told Sports Illustrated in a story published Friday he blacked out against Minnesota in 2012 and later told reporters he had a concussion from the game.
Asked about Johnson’s claims, the team issued a statement.
“We respect the privacy of individual players’ medical situations and take great pride in the extensive work done by our medical staff and executive team to ensure we follow the appropriate protocols with respect to player health and safety.” the Lions said. “The well-being of our players will continue to be an organizational priority.”
Chiefs rule out Williams vs. Ravens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will be missing three starters from their prolific offense, including running back Damien Williams, when the Baltimore Ravens visit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Williams was ruled out Friday after bruising his knee in last week’s win in Oakland, joining left tackle Eric Fisher and wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the bench for a matchup of 2-0 teams.
Panthers’ Newton out vs. Cardinals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers will be counting on second-year quarterback Kyle Allen to help them climb out of an 0-2 hole to start the season.
Allen was named Carolina’s starter for Sunday’s game at Arizona after Cam Newton was ruled out with a mid-foot sprain. It will be the second career start for Allen, an Arizona native. Rivera said Newton will not travel with the team to Arizona but will instead remain behind in Charlotte to receive treatment.
The coach said Newton is “day-to-day,” leaving his status unclear for Week 4. Newton aggravated his left foot in Carolina’s 20-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Sept. 12.
Jackson out, Jeffery questionable for Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson won’t play Sunday against the Lions and wideout Alshon Jeffery and tight end Dallas Goedert are questionable.
Jeffery and Goedert haven’t practiced this week because of calf injuries. Jackson has an abdomen injury. Running back Corey Clement is also out with a shoulder injury while linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill is doubtful with a knee sprain.
Jeffery and Jackson played a few snaps in a 24-20 loss at Sunday before getting hurt. Goedert was injured in warmups and Clement went down in the second half.
‘Hopalong’ Cassady dead at 85
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Howard “Hopalong” Cassady, the 1955 Heisman Trophy winner at Ohio State and running back for the Detroit Lions, died Friday. He was 85.
He died in Tampa, Florida, his longtime home, the university said.
“We’ve lost not only a legendary Buckeye, but also a wonderful person in Hop Cassady,” Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. “He was an all-time great Buckeye in every way.”
Cassady also played baseball at Ohio State and was a longtime coach in the New York Yankees organization. It was the late owner and friend George Steinbrenner who was the first to tell Cassady he had won the Heisman.
Cassady was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1979. When he left Ohio State he held school records for career rushing yards, all-purpose yards and scoring.
NASCAR
RICHMOND, Va. — Brad Keselowski has won the pole for Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Keselowski earned his second career pole at Richmond and the 17th of his career with a lap at 127.185 miles per hour. It will be his 16th top-10 start in 28 races this year.
Keselowski says he never attempted a qualifying run earlier in the day because the conditions were so different than they would have been later.
Kevin Harvick finished second at 126.559 mph, followed by Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer.
Local favorite Denny Hamlin, who grew up about 20 miles from the track, will start sixth and championship leader Martin Truex Jr. will start eighth.
GOLF
Woods’ girlfriend dropped from lawsuit
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Golfer Tiger Woods’ girlfriend has been dropped from a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of a drunken driver who died in a car crash.
The lawsuit initially named Woods, his girlfriend Erica Herman and The Woods restaurant. His name was dropped from the litigation in June.
The Palm Beach Post reports attorney Spencer Kuvin said he’s no longer pursuing Herman in connection with the Dec. 10 crash that killed Nicholas Immesberger. He says the claims against the couple could be revived later.
The lawsuit says Immesberger was served excessive amounts of alcohol before the crash.