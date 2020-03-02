Lance McCullers struck out Paul Goldschmidt on curveball, then looked toward the Houston dugout.
That was enough on this day.
After being out of the game for more than a year, 16 pitches were plenty Sunday.
Sidelined since having Tommy John surgery in November 2018, McCullers started in a spring training game against St. Louis and faced three batters. He retired leadoff man Kolten Wong on a soft comebacker, gave up a double to Paul DeJong and fanned Goldschmidt with an 84 mph curve in Houston’s 5-4 spring training victory over the Cardinals.
“Out of the 16 pitches I threw, really only maybe one or two that I didn’t execute the way I was hoping to pre-pitch,” McCullers said. “Really happy with just the way I felt overall and just being out there with the guys.”
McCullers’ fastball reached 94 mph on the scoreboard radar gun. His signature pitch is the curve.
Rays 8, Twins 2 — At Port Charlotte, Fla.: Top pitching prospect Joe Ryan made his first spring training start, working two innings, allowing three hits and striking out two for Tampa Bay. Minnesota starter Kenta Maeda worked 2 2/3 innings, striking out three and giving up two hits and two walks. Jhoulys Chacin got in three innings of relief, striking out four while allowing four runs on three hits.
Cubs 7, Mariners 3 — At Mesa, Ariz.: Javier Baez and Albert Almora Jr. each hit their second home run of the string for Chicago. Jon Lester worked three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out four.
Kendall Graveman, who spent 2019 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery with the Cubs, had a strong outing against his former club, allowing a hit and a walk over two innings, striking out three. Mallex Smith singled twice for Seattle.
Brewers 5, Reds 4 — At Phoenix: Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer struck out five over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Logan Morrison hit his second home run of the spring. Wade Miley gave up three runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings for Cincinnati.
White Sox 8, Angels (SS) 7 — At Tempe, Ariz.: Anthony Rendon hit his first home run for Los Angeles. Patrick Sandoval worked two perfect innings in the start. Chicago starter Ross Detwiler was tagged for six runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.