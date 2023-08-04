CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new era has begun for the Charlotte Hornets, raising hope that one day the struggling franchise might turn things around.
Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall officially acquired the majority stake of the Hornets from six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan on Thursday, bringing new thoughts and ideas on how to rebuild a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs in the last seven seasons.
Plotkin said he and Schnall plan to be “patient” NBA owners, but they are driven to build a winner in Charlotte.
“We think ultimately this is a top-10 or top-15 franchise in the NBA in terms of attractiveness,” Plotkin said. “It’s our job to produce winning basketball. Winning takes a lot of structure and it doesn’t happen overnight. We’ll try to position the business for success over the long term and try to make smart decisions.”
Plotkin said there will be a focus on analytics, player development, strategy and sports performance. A renovated arena and a state-of-the-art practice facility are also in the near future, which Plotkin believes will help in developing and attracting players — and ultimately mean more wins.
Jordan never could build a consistent winner in Charlotte. During his 13-year tenure as majority owner, the Hornets went 423-600 and never won a playoff series.
Former 1st-round pick sentenced to 10 years
NEW YORK — A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career.
Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered to forfeit more than $650,000 and to pay $2.5 million in restitution for ripping off the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2021 with the help of a dentist in California and doctors in California and Washington state.
BASEBALL
Yankees 1B Rizzo headed to Injured list
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was placed on the injured list on Thursday with post-concussion syndrome, a move that comes more than two months after he sustained a neck injury during a pickoff play.
Rizzo and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said they believed the ailment stems from Rizzo’s collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres in a pickoff attempt on May 28 at Yankee Stadium
Twins call up 2015 Cy Young winner Keuchel
ST. LOUIS — The Minnesota Twins called up left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, and placed struggling starter Joe Ryan on the injured list on Thursday.
The 35-year-old Keuchel signed a minor league contract with the Twins in June. He posted a 1.13 ERA in six starts for Triple-A St. Paul, with 28 strikeouts and a .233 opponent batting average over 32 innings.
Brewers’ Woodruff nears return to mound
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff appears on the verge of returning from the shoulder injury that has prevented the two-time All-Star from pitching in the majors since early April.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that “everything tracks” toward Woodruff starting Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
FOOTBALL
Titans cut OL Jones after practice ejection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Being ejected from consecutive training camp practices cost Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones his job Thursday.
The Titans waived Jones about three hours after he did not finish practice following a blindside block on linebacker Chance Campbell. Jones was sent off the field after a brief skirmish Tuesday with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons.
Geno Smith won’t face charges following DUI
The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Thursday it will not pursue charges against Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who was arrested in January 2022 for investigation of driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Prosecutors said Smith’s blood alcohol level was at .038, less than half the legal limit of .08. Smith’s THC concentration was 2.6, below the level of 5 needed to prove driving under the influence, prosecutors said.
auto racing
IndyCar moving season finale to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — IndyCar loves racing through the streets of Music City so much that the series is making Nashville the final race of the season and the stage for its annual awards starting in 2024.
Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., announced Thursday that the combination of Nashville and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will help elevate the IndyCar Series even higher globally.