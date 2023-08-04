CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new era has begun for the Charlotte Hornets, raising hope that one day the struggling franchise might turn things around.

Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall officially acquired the majority stake of the Hornets from six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan on Thursday, bringing new thoughts and ideas on how to rebuild a franchise that hasn’t been to the playoffs in the last seven seasons.

The Associated Press

