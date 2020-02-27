AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa extended its home winning streak to 16 games, beating Evansville, 84-64, on Wednesday night to secure at least a share of the league championship.
Trae Berhow had 16 points and seven rebounds for Northern Iowa (24-5, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Isaiah Brown added 12 points. Dubuque Senoir grad Noah Carter had 11 points, and Western Dubuque standout Spencer Haldeman chipped in seven points and five rebounds in his final performance at the McLeod Center.
Jawaun Newton had 13 points for the Purple Aces (9-21, 0-17), who have lost 17 games in a row.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces on the season. Northern Iowa defeated Evansville 80-68 on Feb. 1. Northern Iowa finishes out the regular season against Drake on the road on Saturday. Evansville finishes out the regular season against Illinois State at home on Saturday.
No. 12 Villanova 71, St. John’s 60 — At Villanova, Pa.: Saddiq Bey scored 23 points and Justin Moore added 21 to lead Villanova. The Wildcats (22-6, 11-4 Big East) had trouble shaking St. John’s until late on a night the program honored former star Kyle Lowry. Lowry, a five-time All-Star guard for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, played two seasons for the Wildcats and was one of the early pieces that helped build coach Jay Wright’s program into a national power.
No. 16 Penn State 65, Rutgers 64 — At State College, Pa.: Myles Dread hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to lift Penn State after the Nittany Lions blew a 21-point lead. Trailing 40-19 late in the first half, the Scarlet Knights tied the game at 62 with 1:32 left in the game on Geo Baker’s layup. His jumper gave Rutgers a two-point lead with 42 seconds remaining. After a timeout, Dread hit his 3-pointer and Akwasi Yeboah’s shot at before the buzzer was off.
WOMEN
Kansas State 60, Iowa State 51 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Ashley Joens secured her 15th double-double performance of the season with 17 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. Rae Johnson added 10 points for the Cyclones.