ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have acquired wide receiver and returner Trevor Davis in a trade with Green Bay for an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.
The Raiders finalized the deal Thursday to add depth with receiver and returner Dwayne Harris dealing with an ankle injury.
Davis was originally a fifth-round pick out of California by Green Bay in 2016. He has played 31 games, catching nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. He has been primarily used as a return specialist, averaging 11.2 yards on punt returns and 22.6 yards on kickoff returns.
He played only two games in 2018 because of a hamstring injury.
The Raiders waived DB Juston Burris to make room on the roster.
Brown focused on football, not accusations
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown declined to answer questions about allegations of sexual assault and rape against him and says he’s keeping his focus on football.
Brown answered only four questions at his locker on Thursday in an interview that lasted just over a minute in his first interview with reporters since agreeing to a deal with the Patriots Sept. 7.
He twice declined to answer questions about the civil case filed against him in South Florida by former trainer Britney Taylor, who claims Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, including rape, in 2017 and 2018. He also declined to say whether he’s heard from the league about the allegations. He has previously denied the allegations.
Dolphins name Rosen starter at QB
DAVIE, Fla. — Desperate for help, the Miami Dolphins are turning to Josh Rosen. The second-year pro will replace Ryan Fitzpatrick this week as the starting quarterback and try to jump-start a team that has been outscored, 102-10, in the first two games.
A person familiar with the decision by rookie coach Brian Flores confirmed the change to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not announced it.
The Dolphins also claimed former Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton off waivers.
Police: 2 stole life-size Mahomes cutout
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Two suspects are being penalized after they allegedly stole a life-sized cutout of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, then crashed their getaway car.
Lawrence police spokesman Patrick Compton says a man and woman grabbed the cutout at a McDonald’s restaurant Monday, ran out the door, then jumped into a car and sped away. Officers investigating a nearby two-car accident saw the cutout in one of the vehicles. Compton said the vehicle also matched the description of the car that drove away from the McDonald’s.
Former Gophers coach settles with hospital
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota linebackers coach Mike Sherels has reached a $1 million settlement with the University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview involving treatment that left him in a coma in 2016.
The Star Tribune says the university disclosed the settlement Wednesday in response to a data request. Sherels signed the settlement with the Board of Regents in May. The newspaper reported that there was no apparent lawsuit filed in state or federal court alleging wrongdoing by the hospital.
BASEBALL
Source: Miami, Mattingly agree to extension
MIAMI — A person familiar with the negotiations said Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly has agreed to a contract extension and will return for a fifth season in 2020. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the Marlins hadn’t announced the deal.
Mattingly’s contract was to expire after this season. He became the Marlins’ manager in 2016 and has guided the team during a rebuilding project under Jeter, who traded away All-Stars Christian Yelich, Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, Dee Gordon and J.T. Realmuto.
Surgery not recommended for Betances
NEW YORK — Yankees reliever Dellin Betances has been told surgery is not recommended for the partially torn Achilles tendon that ended his season after eight pitches.
Betances received a second opinion from Dr. Martin O’Malley of the Hospital for Special Surgery, who concurred with Dr. Justin Greisberg of New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
Betances hurt his left foot when he hopped on the mound Sunday at Toronto after striking out Brandon Drury, his second and final batter.
Yankees’ German on administrative leave
NEW YORK — Yankees star pitcher Domingo Germán was placed on administrative leave under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy on Thursday, casting doubt over whether New York’s top winner this season will be available for the playoffs. Manager Aaron Boone was informed of the decision while he was driving to Yankee Stadium for a game against the Los Angeles Angels. New York won to clinch its first AL East title since 2012.
Indians’ Ramirez takes batting practice
CLEVELAND — Indians third baseman José Ramírez took batting practice Thursday for the first time since breaking his right hand last month and is hoping to return before the end of the regular season. Ramírez had surgery for a broken hamate bone Aug. 26, and the expected recovery window had him slated for game action in early October. The last day of the regular season is Sept. 29.
SOCCER
Rhode Island school disciplines students for racial slur
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Catholic school in Rhode Island has disciplined three students because of a video shared on social media that included a racial slur.
The Providence Journal reports the live video was shared on the Instagram account for the high school boys’ soccer team at La Salle Academy in Providence after a victory last Friday against rival Tolman High School of Pawtucket. The newspaper says the video shows players celebrating in the locker room.