MILWAUKEE — Lisa Byington is making history as the Milwaukee Bucks’ new play-by-play voice on their television broadcasts.
The Bucks announced the hiring Wednesday and said Byington is the first woman to work as a full-time television play-by-play announcer for any major men’s professional sports team.
Byington replaces Jim Paschke, who retired after 35 seasons as the team’s main television play-by-play broadcaster.
“I understand the groundbreaking nature of this hire, and I appreciate the fact that during this process that aspect was addressed, but never made a primary focus,” Byington said in a statement released by the team. “In fact, I applaud the Bucks for taking the first steps toward making hires like this more of the norm in the NBA. Because it’s time.”
Earlier this year, Byington became the first female play-by-play broadcaster for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. She was a men’s and women’s soccer play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports in the 2021 Olympics and also did play-by-play for the Women’s World Cup on Fox in 2019.
The Bucks’ broadcast crew also includes Marques Johnson and Steve Novak as analysts and Zora Stephenson as a sideline reporter. Last season, Stephenson became the first woman to work as a play-by-play announcer for the Bucks when she filled in for Paschke for one game.
Timberwolves re-sign Vanderbilt, McLaughlin
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have filled out their roster by re-signing forward Jarred Vanderbilt and guard Jordan McLaughlin, both of whom were restricted free agents.
The contracts were agreed to last week and finalized on Wednesday, with Vanderbilt getting a three-year, $18.3 million deal and McLaughlin getting a three-year deal worth about $6.5 million that comes with a team option for the third year.
The 6-foot-9 Vanderbilt averaged 5.4 points on 60.6% shooting, 5.8 rebounds and 17.8 minutes in 64 games last season, his first full season with Minnesota. McLaughlin averaged 5.0 points, 3.8 assists and 18.4 minutes in 51 games last season, his second season with the team.
Celtics get Hernangómez from Grizzlies
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics have acquired forward Juancho Hernangómez from the Grizzlies in exchange for guards Carsen Edwards and Kris Dunn.
Boston announced the deal Wednesday. As part of the transaction, Memphis will have the right to swap a 2026 second-round draft pick with Boston’s second-round pick that year.
Hernangómez, 25, has played 257 games for Denver and Minnesota, averaging 5.7 points on 43% shooting and 3.5 rebounds. The Nuggets selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2016 draft.
Grizzlies acquire rights, waive Marc Gasol
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have waived center Marc Gasol days after acquiring his rights in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies announced the move Wednesday.
They acquired Gasol from the Lakers along with a 2024 second round draft pick and cash for the draft rights to center Wang Zhelin (57th overall in 2016) on Sept. 10. The move saved the Lakers about $10 million against the salary cap and the league’s luxury tax. The 36-year-old center spent his first 11 NBA seasons with Memphis. He averaged a career-low 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season.
FOOTBALL
Meyer says he has no interest in USC job
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars’ Urban Meyer was one of the most successful coaches in college football history, winning three national championships in 17 seasons.
But he has no plans to return to that level after making the jump to the NFL in January with the Jaguars. He refuted published reports that he may have an interest in the vacant USC job.
‘’There’s no chance,’’ Meyer said during his Wednesday morning news conference. ‘’I’m here committed to try and build an organization.’’
WR Beckham still not ready, debut delayed
BEREA, Ohio — Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t ready to play following knee surgery and won’t make his debut Sunday against Houston.
Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled Beckham out Tuesday, saying he will practice on a limited basis this week but will sit out against the Texans (1-0). Beckham, who tore his left anterior cruciate ligament last October, was expected to play in the season opener at Kansas City. However, he was ruled inactive after going through pregame warmups.
Saints offensive coaches positive for COVID
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that a group of his offensive coaches, along with the team’s nutritionist and a player, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Payton didn’t identify by name any of those who had tested positive. But he later indicated that those missing from in-person preparations included an offensive line coach, a receivers coach, a running backs coach and two tight ends coaches. Payton said all are vaccinated.