Aces Walker Buehler of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox faced off in Glendale, Ariz., on Wednesday.
Buehler tossed four effective innings in Los Angeles’ 4-3 victory. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed an unearned run and five hits, struck out five and walked one.
Giolito was charged with two runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings. The 6-foot-6 right-hander struck out six and walked two.
“I had a couple stressful innings today, and it’s good to get reps in pitching with runners in scoring position,” Giolito said, “getting the pitch count above 20 in an inning, I think that happened twice. Ideally, I’d love to go out there and just have 1-2-3 innings where I’m striking everyone out. But that’s not baseball, that’s not going to happen, so I welcome the challenge today.”
Cardinals 4, Astros 4 — At West Palm Beach, Fla.: Jose Altuve hit his first homer this spring for Houston, spoiling a strong outing by St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright. The 39-year-old Wainwright allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings, striking out four and limiting Houston to five hits. St. Louis slugger Paul Goldschmidt hit his first homer, and Tommy Edman had three hits. Jordan Hicks walked two and got two outs in a scoreless outing.
Red Sox 9, Twins 1 — At Fort Myers, Fla.: The Twins managed just three hits, while starter Matt Shoemaker allowed seven runs in three innings of work.