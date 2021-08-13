CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta won a Cy Young Award and helped the Chicago Cubs capture a drought-busting World Series championship in his first stint with the club. His second go-round was nowhere near as successful.
It ended with his release on Thursday.
Arrieta was informed of the decision a day earlier, after getting tagged for eight runs in a 10-0 loss to Milwaukee, Cubs president Jed Hoyer said. The 35-year-old right-hander was 5-11 with a 6.88 ERA in 20 starts.
“Nothing that happened on the mound last night or the other nights in any way diminishes his role in club history,” Hoyer said. “When you look back, I think there’s a really good argument to say he’s one of the more influential people in the history of this franchise.”
Arrieta agreed in February to a $6 million, one-year deal. His return to Chicago had a chance to be a feel-good story, but it ended on a rough note. He was 0-7 with a 9.92 ERA in his final 11 starts.
Arrieta was the NL Cy Young Award winner with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series, their first championship since 1908. He went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts over five years and threw two no-hitters during his first stint with the team.
“You hate that one on so many levels for me,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “A friend and a guy I’ve got so much to be thankful for that he’s given me. It just stinks. I try to forget stuff like last night, look at what he’s done for this organization, how consistent he has been with the time I was on his team.”
BALTIMORE — Orioles first baseman Chris Davis, who has missed all of 2021 due to a hip injury that marked the latest disappointment during his club-record seven-year, $161 million contract, announced he was retiring Thursday.
Davis arrived at Camden Yards as part of a 2011 deadline trade that sent Koji Uehara to the Texas Rangers, and in his first full season with the team, swatted 33 home runs with an .827 OPS to help the team break a long playoff drought.
A year later, he led all of baseball with a team-record 53 home runs and 138 RBIs and a. 1.004 OPS while finishing third in American League Most Valuable Player voting, establishing himself as one of the league’s most formidable sluggers in the process.
CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers reinstated All-Star closer Josh Hader from the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday.
Hader joined several Brewers on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 2 after he tested positive. He entered Thursday’s game against the Chicago Cubs with 22 saves in 23 chances.
BASKETBALL
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets added experience, versatility and another 3-point shooter by signing free agent forward Jeff Green to a two-year, $10 million contract on Thursday.
The Nuggets are Green’s 11th team in 14 NBA seasons.
Green shot a career-best 41.2% from 3-point range for the star-studded Brooklyn Nets last season when he averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 68 games, including 38 starts. He averaged 27 minutes a game.
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard is returning to the Clippers on a four-year maximum contract, tying himself to the franchise long term.
Leonard, an unrestricted free agent, agreed to return to the team last week while still working out the structure of his contract. A person with knowledge of the contract said Thursday that the fourth year is a player option; he will earn $176 million over the length of the deal.
FOOTBALL
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had two touchdown runs, including a 91-yard score with just over a minute to play to help the New England Patriots beat Washington, 22-13, to open the exhibition season for both teams.
Mac Jones completed 13 of 19 passes for 87 yards in five series for New England, spreading the ball around with confidence after he took over for Newton late in the first quarter.
PHILADELPHIA — Dwayne Haskins continued his push for the backup quarterback spot, throwing for 161 yards and a touchdown to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 24-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mason Rudolph has been the team’s backup for the past three seasons and just may keep that job. Haskins, though, is giving Rudolph a bit of a push in his attempt at winning the backup spot.
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions exhibited patience with cornerback Quinton Dunbar while he was away from the team much of training camp to address an undisclosed personal matter, but depth concerns at other spots, namely running back, forced the Lions to part ways with the veteran ahead of the team’s first preseason game on Friday.