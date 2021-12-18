BOCA RATON BOWL
APPALACHIAN STATE (10-3) vs. WESTERN KENTUCKY (8-5)
Site: Boca Raton, Fla.
Time: 10 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Appalachian State leads, 4-1.
What’s at stake: Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe has thrown for 5,545 yards and 56 touchdowns this season, putting him well within reach of the FBS records in both categories. Texas Tech’s B.J. Symons threw for 5,833 yards in 2003; LSU’s Joe Burrow passed for 60 touchdowns in 2019. Appalachian State is seeking to finish a seventh consecutive season with a bowl win. Since 2015, only Alabama — aided by the College Football Playoff — has more bowl wins (9) than the Mountaineers.
NEW MEXICO BOWL
UTEP (7-5) vs. FRESNO STATE (9-3)
Site: Albuquerque, N.M.
Time: 1:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Fresno State leads, 8-3-1
What’s at stake: For the Bulldogs, a victory would give them a 10-win season for the third time in the past five seasons and provide significant momentum for incoming head coach Jeff Tedford’s second stint with the team after Kalen DeBoer bolted for Washington after two seasons. The Miners are looking for an eight-win season for the first time since 2005 and just the 11th time in school history, while coach Dana Dimel is seeking his first bowl victory.
INDEPENDENCE BOWL
No. 12 BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4)
Site: Shreveport, La.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: BYU is on a five-game winning streak and wants to justify a season-ending AP Top 25 ranking either in the top 10 or close to it, and can do so by reaching 11 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time in more than a decade. BYU hasn’t finished in the top 10 in the AP Poll since 1996. UAB is trying to win a bowl game for just the second time in program history and doing so against a ranked opponent would be a landmark triumph for the program.
LENDING TREE BOWL
EASTERN MICHIGAN (7-5) vs. LIBERTY (7-5)
Site: Mobile, Ala.
Time: 4:45 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Liberty leads, 1-0.
What’s at stake: Liberty is seeking to join Appalachian State as the only teams to win bowl games in each of their first three seasons after transitioning from FCS to FBS. Eastern Michigan could reach eight wins for the first time since 1987 and seventh in program history.
JIMMY KIMMEL LA BOWL
UTAH STATE (10-3) vs. OREGON STATE (7-5)
Site: Inglewood, Calif.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Series record: Oregon State leads, 3-0.
What’s at stake: The Beavers will try to cap their first winning season since 2013 with a bowl victory, which would represent an exclamation point on the steady improvement the program has made in four years under coach Jonathan Smith. The Aggies return to Southern California two weeks after a dominant showing to capture the Mountain West title trying to tie the school record for wins in a season.
NEW ORLEANS BOWL
No. 23 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (12-1) vs. MARSHALL (7-5)
Site: New Orleans
Time: 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: First meeting
What’s at stake: Louisiana-Lafayette is riding a program-record 12-game winning streak into the game with a possibility of finishing with its highest ever ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll after closing out last season ranked 15th. The Ragin’ Cajuns also can win 13 games in a season for the first time. Marshall has a chance to cap off an up-and-down campaign in coach Charles Huff’s first season with its 13th bowl victory in what will be the 17th bowl appearance for the Thundering Herd all time.