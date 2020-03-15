NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday.
Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001-17 before being fired in a pay-for-play scandal and had been coaching in Greece. He replaces Tim Cluess, who resigned Friday due to health concerns after 10 years and six NCAA Tournament appearances.
“My passion in basketball started in New York and will end there at Iona College,” Pitino said in a statement released by the Catholic school located north of New York City in suburban Westchester County that has an undergraduate enrollment of 3,300 students.
“Tim Cluess has done a spectacular job creating success and a winning spirit,” Pitino added. “At Iona, I will work with the same passion, hunger and drive that I’ve had for over 40 years.”
The 67-year-old Pitino has a 770-271 overall record in college and became the first coach to take three different schools to the Final Four. He won national championships at Louisville (2013) and Kentucky (1996) and also went to the Final Four with Providence in 1987.
Pitino coached twice in the NBA, with the New York Knicks (1987-89) and the Boston Celtics (1997-2001), where he was also team president.
Last June, Pitino coached Panathinaikos to the championship in the Greek League.
Pitino’s return to college basketball comes nearly six months after he and Louisville settled lawsuits stemming from his departure in the wake of a federal investigation of corruption in college basketball.
Pistons’ Wood tests positive for virus
Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said Saturday night.
Wood is feeling fine, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Pistons nor Wood had publicly confirmed his positive result. Wood’s diagnosis became known one week after he played against the Utah Jazz — spending much of that night matched up with Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA player known to test positive for the virus.
Utah’s Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for the virus. It cannot be concluded that any of those three players were involved in spreading it to one another.
FOOTBALL
Redskins put franchise tag on ScherffASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins placed the franchise tag on three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff on Saturday to keep him in the fold next season.
Scherff and Washington had been in talks on a long-term deal. Instead, the Redskins ensured their 2015 first-round pick would not reach free agency.
The 28-year-old could have been among the NFL’s highest-paid guards had he hit the open market. He dealt with numerous injuries the past two seasons but has been a force for Washington when healthy.
Scherff was named to his third Pro Bowl in 2019 after starting 11 games. He has started all 65 games he has played in since turning pro out of Iowa and being drafted fifth overall by the Redskins five years ago.
Vikings release TE David Morgan
The Minnesota Vikings on Friday released tight end David Morgan, who missed all of the 2019 season with a knee injury, with a “failed physical” designation; Morgan was in the last year of his rookie contract in 2019, and the $750,000 deal was set to toll if he was on the team’s 2020 roster. It’s possible the team could bring Morgan back on a non-guaranteed deal for 2020.
Falcons sign FB Smith to 3-year deal
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith agreed to a three-year contract extension Saturday.
Smith, who started five games and led the team with eight special teams tackles in 2019, was set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.
The 27-year-old Smith signed with Atlanta early last season after he played in 16 games, including three starts, with the Raiders in 2018.
XFL player tests positive for coronavirus
SEATTLE — A Seattle Dragons player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the XFL said in a statement released Saturday.
The league said the unidentified player competed in last Saturday’s game against the Houston Roughnecks and that he was “asymptomatic at that time.”
“He self-reported to medical staff on Tuesday and has been in quarantine since. A test was administered as early as possible with the results received March 13,” the league said in a statement.
BASEBALL
Nationals release reliever Strickland
WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals released relief pitcher Hunter Strickland on Saturday.
Unconditionally releasing Strickland and David Hernandez were among a handful of moves made by the Nationals. They also optioned Jake Noll, Ben Braymer, Aaron Barrett and Kyle McGowin to Triple A and assigned Jacob Wilson, Brandon Snyder, Taylor Gushue, JB Shuck, Dakota Bacus, Bryan Bonnell and Wil Crowe to minor league camp.