NEW YORK — Serena Williams’ U.S. Open — maybe her last one — is over.
Williams was eliminated in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 on Friday. Williams, who will turn 41 this month, said before the tournament she was preparing to end her tennis career. She didn’t specify if it would be after the U.S. Open, where she earned six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles.
After she finally lost following a lengthy final game, Williams walked back onto the court to give a wave to the crowd, putting her hand over her heart.
Caroline Garcia knocked 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu out of the tournament earlier. The No. 17 seed from France continued her strong summer surge with a 6-3, 6-2 victory that moved her into the fourth round.
Garcia has won 11 straight matches, including the title last month in Cincinnati. She was ranked as low as No. 79 earlier in the summer.
Coco Gauff rolled through her match against fellow American Madison Keys, winning, 6-2, 6-3, to reach the fourth round. The No. 12 seed was broken to open the match, but broke right back against the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up in a lengthy second game en route to a 4-1 lead and was never really threatened.
The 18-year-old advanced to face China’s Zhang Shuai.
Matteo Berrettini ended Andy Murray’s bid to return to the fourth round of a major, beating the three-time Grand Slam champion, 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3.
Berrettini, the No. 13 seed who was a U.S. Open semifinalist in 2019, will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday.
Ons Jabeur made sure there will be at least one top-five woman in the fourth round. The No. 5 seed rallied to beat No. 31 Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, avoiding the type of upset that has filled the first week of play at the U.S. Open.
It’s the first trip to the final 16 in Flushing Meadows for the Wimbledon runner-up, who lost in the third round each of the last three years.
