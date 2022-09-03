NEW YORK — Serena Williams’ U.S. Open — maybe her last one — is over.

Williams was eliminated in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 on Friday. Williams, who will turn 41 this month, said before the tournament she was preparing to end her tennis career. She didn’t specify if it would be after the U.S. Open, where she earned six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

