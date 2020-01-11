CHICAGO — Closer Alex Colomé agreed to a one-year contract for $10,532,500 with the Chicago White Sox, who reached deals with all five of their arbitration-eligible players on Friday.
Chicago acquired the 31-year-old right-hander from Seattle in November 2018, and the former Tampa Bay closer had one of his best years. Colomé converted 30 of 33 save opportunities and went 4-5 with a 2.80 ERA, earning $7,325,000.
Also reaching deals were recently acquired outfielder Nomar Mazara ($5.56 million), right-hander Evan Marshall ($1.1 million), utility player Leury Garcia ($3.25 million) and lefty Carlos Rodón ($4.45 million).
Mazara hit .268 with 19 homers for Texas last season, when he made $3.3 million. He was traded to the White Sox last month.
The 29-year-old Marshall finished 4-2 with a 2.49 ERA in 55 appearances in his first season for Chicago and was eligible for arbitration for the first time after playing for a $605,000 major league salary last year. He has a 4.21 ERA in six seasons with Arizona, Seattle, Cleveland and the White Sox.
Garcia set career highs in batting average (.279), RBIs (40) and games (140) while playing primarily in the outfield last year. He could wind up at second base in the early going if prized prospect Nick Madrigal starts the season in the minors. Garcia was coming off a $1.55 million salary.
Rodón is expected to return in the second half of the season after having Tommy John surgery in May. The 27-year-old left-hander was 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA in seven starts before getting shut down, the latest in a line of injuries since the former first-round draft pick debuted for Chicago in 2015. He made $4.2 million.
Mets’ Syndergaard agrees to 1-year deal
NEW YORK — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to a $9.7 million, one-year deal with the New York Mets to avoid salary arbitration.
Syndergaard is coming off a fairly disappointing season in which he made $6 million. He went 10-8 with a 4.28 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 197 2/3 innings.
Syndergaard, an All-Star in 2016, is 47-30 with a 3.31 ERA in five major league seasons. He can become a free agent after the 2021 season.
Bellinger, Seagar agree to deals with L.A.
LOS ANGELES — NL MVP Cody Bellinger agreed Friday to an $11.5 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the largest salary for a player eligible for arbitration for the first time.
Shortstop Corey Seager agreed to a $7.6 million, one-year deal with the Dodgers, also skipping arbitration.
Bellinger, the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year, hit .305 with a career-high 47 homers and 115 RBIs, a bargain at $605,000. He also won a Gold Glove Award for his outfield play. With 2 years, 160 days of major league service, Bellinger is eligible for arbitration three more times and can become a free agent after the 2023 season.
Bellinger’s deal tops the old mark of $10.85 million on a one-year deal for Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs in January 2018.
Betts, Red Sox agree to record deal
BOSTON — Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.
Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also agreed to an $11 million deal, ensuring Boston will avoid salary arbitration with two of its biggest stars.
Betts’ deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal.
Giles, Shoemaker sign deals with Toronto
TORONTO — Blue Jays closer Ken Giles will get $9.6 million and Toronto starter Matt Shoemaker got a $4.2 million deal in one-year agreements reached Friday. Both pitchers had been eligible for salary arbitration.
The 29-year-old Giles made $6.3 million last year, going 2-3 with 23 saves in 24 chances and a 1.87 ERA. The hard-throwing righty struck out 83 in 53 innings.
The 33-year-old Shoemaker was signed by Toronto as a free agent after the 2018 season for $3.5 million. He was 3-0 in five starts with 1.57 ERA for the Blue Jays, but tore his left ACL in a rundown in April and missed the rest of the season.
FOOTBALL
ISU announces Andrews as new strength and conditioning director
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell announced on Friday that Dave Andrews will join the Cyclone staff as Director of Football Strength and Conditioning.
Andrews’ official start date is pending successful background checks. Campbell added one of the most respected strength and conditioning experts nationally in Andrews, who spent the last five years as the head strength and conditioning football coach at Pittsburgh. He replaces Rudy Wade, whose contract was not renewed.
Andrews joined the Pittsburgh staff in 2015 and his leadership in the weight room was a crucial factor in the Panthers’ rise in the ACC.
Chiefs could miss Jones, Kelce on Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs could be missing defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce when the AFC West champs face the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs Sunday.
Jones was listed on the injury report Thursday after coach Andy Reid said he had “tweaked his calf” at practice the previous day. Jones did not practice at all on Friday and Reid declined to say whether there was a chance he’ll play Sunday.
Kelce has been limited all week with a knee injury that Reid characterized as “a bruise.” He also is questionable.
BASKETBALL
Calhoun notches career win No. 900
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Longtime Connecticut coach Jim Calhoun added another milestone on Friday night when the University of Saint Joseph beat Pratt Institute, 105-61, for his 900th career coaching win.
Now in his second season coaching in Division III, Calhoun joined Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Bob Knight — all former rivals and national champions at college basketball’s highest level — as the only coaches to coach at least 10 seasons in Division I and reach 900 victories.