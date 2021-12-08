Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud are The Associated Press Big Ten co-offensive players of the year, and the Spartans’ Mel Tucker edged out Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh for coach of the year. Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson easily won defensive player of the year in voting by 26 media members who cover the conference. Walker took newcomer of the year over Stroud by one vote. The All-Big Ten first team includes five players from Ohio State and four from conference champion Michigan. Purdue wide receiver David Bell, Ohio State guard Thayer Munford and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum were repeat first-team selections. Linderbaum was a unanimous pick. Walker transferred to Michigan State from Wake Forest and was first in the Big Ten and second nationally with 136.3 yards rushing per game. Stroud passed for more than 350 yards per game and 38 touchdowns as the Buckeyes’ first-year starting quarterback. Hutchinson recorded a school-record 14 sacks as the anchor of Michigan’s defense. Tucker beat out Harbaugh for coach of the year by one vote. Michigan State, picked last in the East after going 2-5 in Tucker’s first season, started 8-0 with a win over Michigan. The Spartans were as high as No. 5 in the AP poll and finished the regular season 10-2 and third in the division at 7-2.
Michigan’s Gattis wins Broyles Award
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Michigan offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis is the Broyles Award winner for the nation’s best assistant college football coach. Under Gattis’ direction, Michigan ranks 10th nationally in yards rushing per game, 13th in scoring with 37.7 points per contest and 18th nationally with 451.9 yards per game. The second-ranked Wolverines defeated Iowa on Saturday to win the Big Ten title and have qualified for the College Football Playoff, where they will play Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31. HOCKEY
Leafs promote ex-Saints forward Steeves
TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday promoted former Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Alex Steeves to the NHL from their top minor league affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. The Maple Leafs signed Steeves, 21, as an undrafted prospect after he scored 15 goals and 32 points in 29 games at the University of Notre Dame. He suffered a shoulder injury during the first game of the Traverse City Prospect Tournament, delaying his season. In 12 games with the Marlies, he contributed seven goals and 12 points. He skated on a line with Pierre Engvall and Kyle Clifford in the Maple Leafs’ 5-4 victory over Columbus on Tuesday night. Steeves took two shots and finished a minus-2 in 9:01 of ice time.
China cleared to play in Olympic tourney
China will take part in the men’s hockey tournament at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing after initial concerns that the team would be embarrassed on home ice against NHL-level competition. The International Ice Hockey Federation confirmed China’s participation Tuesday, avoiding what would have been an unprecedented removal of a host country’s team for performance reasons. The IIHF spent recent weeks reviewing players’ eligibility to represent China. BASKETBALL
Nets storm back to win at Dallas
DALLAS — The Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 17-point deficit on Tuesday night to defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 102-99. Kevin Durant scored 24 points, and James Harden chipped in 23 to lead Brooklyn. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 28 points.
Bulls’ DeRozan remains in health protocol
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan remained in the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Tuesday and did not accompany the team to Cleveland. The Bulls play the Cavaliers on the road today. DeRozan entered the health and safety protocols a few hours before Monday’s win over Denver.
UConn’s Bueckers to miss 6-8 weeks
STORRS, Conn. — UConn star Paige Bueckers suffered a fracture just below her left knee and will be sidelined for up to two months, the school said Tuesday. Last season’s women’s college basketball player of the year was dribbling up the court with under 40 seconds left in Sunday’s 73-54 victory over Notre Dame when she stumbled and came down awkwardly. The school said an MRI and CT scan showed she suffered a tibial plateau fracture, which is a break of the tibia bone that extends into the knee joint. It has a recovery time estimated at between six and eight weeks. TENNIS
Barty wins 2nd WTA Player of Year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ash Barty’s Wimbledon title and hold on the No. 1 ranking helped her win WTA Player of the Year for the second time in voting results announced Tuesday. Barbora Krejcikova was selected as Most Improved Player and shared the Doubles Team of the Year award with Katerina Siniakova. Emma Raducanu was picked as Newcomer of the Year after winning the U.S. Open at age 18 and becoming the first player to go from qualifying rounds all the way to a Grand Slam title.
