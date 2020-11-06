The Chicago Bears canceled practice and closed their facility Thursday after another player tested positive for COVID-19.
The Bears said in a statement they found out in the morning about the positive test. They said the player and all close contacts are self-isolating.
Coach Matt Nagy said in a Zoom call he is not on the list of close contacts, though he would not say which players — or how many — are. He was not sure if the team would practice today.
Chicago is scheduled to play at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Chiefs close their facility after positive test
The Kansas City Chiefs closed their facility after practice Thursday when an unidentified staff member tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to continue its preparations remotely for Sunday’s game against Carolina.
The Chiefs became the third NFL team this week to close its facility due to positive tests. The Texans announced Wednesday night that a player had tested positive and all operations would be conducted virtually on Thursday, and the Bears canceled their Thursday workout when another of their players tested positive.
Source: NFL probe 49ers for violations
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The NFL and the union are investigating the San Francisco 49ers and receiver Kendrick Bourne for possible violations of the league’s coronavirus protocols.
A person familiar with the investigation says the probe is looking into whether Bourne was wearing a face covering as required by the COVID-19 rules. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation haven’t been announced by the league.
Bourne was placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Teammates Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel were also placed on the list as “high risk” close contacts of Bourne’s.
Raiders fined, docked pick for violations
The Las Vegas Raiders and coach Jon Gruden have been fined a total $650,000 and docked a sixth-round draft pick for repeated violations of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
A person familiar with the punishment said Thursday the team has been fined $500,000, Gruden has been docked $150,000 and the draft pick has been stripped because of how the team handled Trent Brown’s positive coronavirus test last month. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.
Cal-Washington season opener canceled
The season opener scheduled for Saturday between California and Washington was canceled following a request from the Golden Bears due to a positive coronavirus test for one of their players.
The cancellation was a big blow for the Pac-12 as the conference prepares to kick off a seven-game football slate after league programs had watched other teams around the country playing for weeks.
GOLF
Snedeker takes Houston Open lead
HOUSTON — Brandt Snedeker found a lot of fairways and greens at difficult Memorial Park, top-ranked Dustin Johnson returned from the coronavirus, and fans were back, too, Thursday at the Houston Open.
Snedeker shot a 5-under 65 in the afternoon to take a two-stroke lead in the last event before the Masters. He’s one of 37 players in the field this week set to play at Augusta National.
The tournament — at public Memorial Park for the first time since 1963 — is limiting ticket sales to 2,000 a day. It’s the first domestic PGA Tour event to have fans since The Players Championship on March 12.
Jason Day was tied for second with Scottie Scheffler, Harold Varner III, Carlos Ortiz, Michael Thompson and Cameron Davis.
BASEBALL
Braves land 4 Silver Slugger Awards
Four Atlanta Braves players highlighted this year’s Silver Slugger Awards, which were unveiled Thursday by Major League Baseball in honor of the best offensive players at every position in each league.
Winning from the Braves were Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna, who each won the award for the second time, and first-time winner Travis d’Arnaud.
The Chicago White Sox led the American League with three Silver Sluggers: shortstop Tim Anderson, left fielder Eloy Jimenez and first baseman Jose Abreu, who won the award for the third time after batting .317 with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs.
Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout received his eighth Silver Slugger Award after batting .281 with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs this season.
Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz, Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu, Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Royals catcher Salvador Perez and Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez rounded out the American League winners. World Series champion and Dodgers star Mookie Betts, Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, Giants second baseman Donovan Solano and Padres teammates Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado completed the National League list.
WRESTLING
Nebraska wrestler dies in car accident
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 21-year-old University of Nebraska wrestler is dead after an accident Thursday morning in Lincoln. The university announced the death of Christian Miller, a junior from Plainview, Neb. Details about the accident were not immediately released.
Miller was part of the wrestling program for four seasons. He was 15-9 overall, including a 12-3 record in 2019-2020.
OLYMPICS
Verdict in Russian doping case expected soonLAUSANNE, Switzerland — A verdict in the landmark doping case that could strip Russia of its identity at the Olympics is expected within two months, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Thursday.
After a four-day hearing, CAS said it expected the ruling by a panel of three judges to “be notified to the parties by the end of this year.”