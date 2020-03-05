Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks recovered after squandering an early 22-point lead to trounce the Indiana Pacers, 119-100, on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
The Bucks bounced back from a 105-89 loss at Miami in which they posted their lowest point total of the season. An NBA-best 53-9, Milwaukee hasn’t lost back-to-back games all season.
Indiana had a four-game winning streak snapped as it fell into a tie with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pacers also lost guard Malcolm Brogdon to a sore left hip in the second quarter.
Celtics 112, Cavaliers 106 —At Cleveland: Jayson Tatum scored 32 points as Boston won a matchup of short-handed teams. Collin Sexton scored a career-high 41 points, making 17 of 29 shots from the field. His previous career high was 32 against Utah.
Thunder 114, Pistons 107 — At Detroit: Danilo Gallinari made a crucial 3-pointer in the final minute, and Oklahoma City won despite blowing a 16-point second-half lead.
Heat 116, Magic 113 — At Miami: Duncan Robinson scored 27 points, all of them coming from beyond the arc, and the Heat hit a franchise-record 22 3-pointers in the win.
Grizzlies 118, Nets 79 — At New York: Josh Jackson scored 19 points and Memphis ran away during the second half of a matchup of teams trying to maintain playoff position.
Jazz 112, Knicks 104 — At New York: Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 23 points, and Utah kept feasting on a soft part of its schedule.
Timberwolves 115, Bulls 108 — At Minneapolis: Malik Beasley scored 24 points, and D’Angelo Russell added 19 to pace Minnesota. Chicago got a game-high 26 points from Coby White, while Shaquille Harrison chipped in 17.