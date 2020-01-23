Hall of Fame to auction off legendary plaques
BOSTON — The basketball Hall of Fame is auctioning off the actual plaques used to mark the enshrinement of some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Julius Erving.
The plaques up for auction are the original 25-inch by 28-inch, black and white portraits displayed along the hall’s domed ceiling for each inductee. They are being replaced as part of a $30 million renovation because the dome ran out of room for additional inductees with the class of 2018.
After the renovation, all enshrinees will be displayed in a different part of the museum using a digital display.
Also up for auction are the official portraits for Bob Cousy, Jerry West, Pete Maravich, Rick Barry, Isiah Thomas, Patrick Ewing and Shaquille O’Neal.
TWO TOP-25 GAMERS
BASEBALL
Mariners’ Haniger to miss start of season
SEATTLE — Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is expected to miss the start of the regular season and likely needs to undergo core muscle surgery, general manager Jerry Dipoto said Thursday.
Haniger suffered the injury during one of his offseason workouts earlier this week. Dipoto said the latest setback is tied to Haniger’s injury issues from last season.
Haniger missed the final 3 1/2 months of the season after suffering a ruptured testicle and then experiencing back issues during his recovery. Haniger was limited to 63 games and batted .220 with 15 homers and 32 RBIs.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
NCAA to allow pay for Olympic athletes
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The NCAA will now permit elite athletes to be paid for training expenses by the U.S. Olympic Committee and other national governing bodies.
The Division I Council adopted the legislation Wednesday at the NCAA convention and it is effective immediately.
Previously, college athletes could compromise their eligibility to compete for their schools by accepting some benefits that are provided to potential Olympians.
Under the new legislation, athletes designated elite by the USOC or other organizations such as USA Swimming or USA Track and Field can have travel expenses paid for parents, coaches or trainers.
FOOTBALL
Police waiting for Brown to turn himself in
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Hollywood cops said Thursday they are waiting for former football star Antonio Brown to turn himself in after they issued a warrant for his arrest.
The warrant allows cops to take Brown into custody if they have contact with him, said agency spokesman Christian Lata. “It’s not a warrant to go into his house and capture him,” Lata said.
Hollywood police issued the arrest warrant after an alleged battery and burglary at his home Tuesday, which resulted in the arrest of his trainer, Glenn Holt.
Brown, 31, faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief less than $1,000, Lata said.
Police responded to a 911 call alleging battery about 2 p.m. Tuesday, and issued the warrant about 9:30 p.m. The alleged victim told officers he was battered by Brown and Holt.
Patriots’ Williams faces speeding charges
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — New England cornerback Joejuan Williams faces charges after being stopped by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper for speeding on Interstate 40 on Jan. 17.
The trooper stopped Williams, the 45th pick overall in the 2019 NFL draft, at 9:37 p.m near mile marker 333 in Cumberland County. Williams, 22, was arrested for speeding along with possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to information from the THP.
Williams reportedly posted a $37,500 bond and was released Jan. 18 from the Cumberland County Jail with a hearing set for Feb. 21.