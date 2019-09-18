PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star closer Felipe Vázquez was arrested Tuesday on multiple felony charges, including statutory sexual assault, soliciting a child and pornography, and was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.
Vázquez was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police on one count of computer pornography/solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors, both felonies, stemming from an investigation in Florida. He was later charged in Westmoreland County, which is located east of Pittsburgh, with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person under 16 years old.
It was not immediately known if the charges in Pennsylvania were related to or independent of the Florida investigation. Vázquez’s attorney, Michael Comber, did not immediately return a message seeking comment from The Associated Press.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it began investigating the 28-year-old in August after learning of an alleged sexual relationship between Vázquez and a teenage girl living in Lee County, Florida. Vázquez, who lives in Saint Cloud, Fla., and the victim began the relationship when the girl was 13, authorities said.
The girl, now 15, allegedly received a text message from Vázquez in July in which he was performing a sex act. Vázquez also texted the girl to ask if she wanted to meet for a sexual encounter following the end of the baseball season, according to police.
Whitey Herzog recovering from stroke
ST. LOUIS — Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog is recovering from a minor stroke. The 87-year-old Herzog became ill Monday at his charity golf tournament at Forest Hills Country Club in suburban St. Louis.
The Cardinals say Herzog is “currently resting and doing well.” The team provided an update on Herzog on Tuesday.
Nicknamed “the White Rat,” Herzog had a 1,281-1,125 record in 18 years as a major league manager with the Cardinals, Royals, Rangers and Angels. Under Herzog’s direction, St. Louis won the championship in 1982 and also made it to the World Series in 1985 and 1987. Herzog was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010.
Phillies lose Dickerson for season
ATLANTA — Philadelphia outfielder Corey Dickerson will not return this season after an injury to his left foot was determined to be a fracture. The Phillies placed Dickerson on the 60-day injured list before Tuesday night’s game at Atlanta. He fouled a ball off the foot on Sept. 4 and had not played since Sept. 11. Initial X-rays were negative, so Tuesday’s announcement was a surprise.
Yanks’ Stanton to be activated soon
NEW YORK — The Yankees plan to activate Giancarlo Stanton on Wednesday or Thursday in an attempt to get the oft-injured outfielder ready for the playoffs.
Stanton has been limited to nine games this season. The four-time All-Star strained his left biceps on March 31 in his third game, strained a shoulder and calf during his rehabilitation and returned June 18. In his sixth game back, he strained the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during an awkward headfirst slide into third base against Toronto on June 25.
Cleveland’s Kipnis breaks hand
CLEVELAND — The Indians’ postseason chances have been dealt another blow — second baseman Jason Kipnis has a broken right hand. Kipnis will need surgery on the fractured hamate bone, the same injury that has kept third baseman Jose Ramirez out of Cleveland’s lineup for weeks. The team said Kipnis will need four to six weeks to recover, which means the earliest he could be back is mid-October.
FOOTBALL
Packers pick up CB Smith off waivers
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers claimed cornerback Tremon Smith off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday. The second-year player out of Central Arkansas was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs last year. He appeared in 14 games with one start during the regular season and played in both postseason games for the Chiefs. He also returned 33 kicks for 886 yards (26.8 average), including a career-long 97-yard return at New England in Week 6.
Steelers trade for DB Fitzpatrick
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have no plans to bail on the season with Ben Roethlisberger out until 2020 with an elbow injury. Pittsburgh sent three draft picks — a first-rounder and a fifth-rounder in 2020 and a sixth-rounder in 2021 — to Miami for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2020 fourth-round pick. The Steelers also signed former Denver backup Paxton Lynch to the practice squad behind Rudolph and second-stringer Delvin Hodges.
Giants bench Manning for Jones
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning’s long and distinguished reign as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback is seemingly over. Let the Daniel Jones era begin. Coach Pat Shurmur announced Tuesday that the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft is replacing the two-time Super Bowl MVP, beginning Sunday at Tampa Bay.
Jets’ Siemian out for year with ankle injury
NEW YORK — The Jets’ quarterback woes just got a bit worse. Trevor Siemian will be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, and third-stringer Luke Falk will start for New York at New England on Sunday — and beyond until Sam Darnold returns from illness. Coach Adam Gase announced Tuesday that Siemian has ligament damage, suffered in the 23-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.
Guatemalan gets 3½ more years after crash killed Colts LB Jackson
INDIANAPOLIS — A Guatemalan man convicted of drunken driving in a crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver has been sentenced to an additional 42 months in prison for illegally re-entering the U.S. after being deported.
Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that 38-year-old Manuel Orrego-Zavala will serve the additional time after he completes a 16-year state sentence handed down last September for the February 2018 crash that killed Jackson and 54-year-old Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe of Avon.