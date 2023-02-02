Brady Retires Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets back to pass against the Atlanta Falcons last month. The 45-year-old announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

 John Bazemore

TAMPA, Fla. — This time, Tom Brady says he’s done for good.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner with New England and Tampa Bay announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, exactly one year after first saying his playing days were over, by posting a brief video lasting just under one minute on social media.

