AMES, Iowa (AP) — Aljaz Kunc had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers in his first start in nearly two months, and No. 19 Iowa State never trailed in a 70-59 win over 22nd-ranked TCU on Wednesday night.

The Cyclones won their nation-best seventh game against a Top 25 opponent.

