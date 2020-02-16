The Iowa High School Athletic Association released brackets for its two highest boys basketball classes — 3A and 4A. Here is a capsule look at area teams in the upcoming postseason tournament, which starts on Feb. 24. All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
CLASS 4A
SUBSTATE 2
Feb. 24: Bettendorf at Iowa City High; Muscatine at Davenport North
Feb. 28: City High/Bettendorf winner at Dubuque Senior; North/Muscatine winner at Cedar Rapids Prairie
March 3: Semifinal winners in Substate 2 final at Clinton
Outlook: The seventh-ranked Rams (15-3) drew the highest seed in this substate and should be considered favorites. They’ll be seeking a return trip to the 4A state tournament, where Senior finished runner-up last year in its first championship game appearance in more than four decades. The Rams have stumbled lately, with two of their losses coming in the last four games — home against No. 2 Cedar Falls and No. 3 Waterloo West. Even so, there are plenty of reasons to think that Senior will at least find itself playing for a shot at the tournament, if not further. … The substate’s other bye team, Cedar Rapids Prairie, poses the most threat to Senior’s tournament hopes. At 13-5, the Hawks were on the losing end in their lone matchup with the Rams, the start of a four-game skid for Prairie that dropped them out of the Iowa polls. … Of the remaining teams in Substate 2, only Davenport North has a winning record (12-6).
SUBSTATE 4
Feb. 24: Western Dubuque at Linn-Mar; Clinton at Iowa City Liberty
Feb. 28: WD/Linn-Mar winner at Cedar Falls; Clinton/Liberty winner at Dubuque Hempstead
March 3: Semifinal winners in Substate 4 final at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids (8 p.m.)
Outlook: If No. 10 Hempstead is to make its second state tournament appearance, it will mean knocking out the two-time defending 4A champs. Cedar Falls (15-2) has risen all the way to second in the latest 4A poll, making the Tigers the team to beat in this substate. The Mustangs (13-6) have put together a strong enough season to earn a bye, but if they manage to get past the Clinton-Iowa City Liberty winner, Cedar Falls is likely the foe that awaits. Hempstead will get a taste of the Tigers when Cedar Falls visits town on Tuesday. However, with brackets released and just two games left in the season, it’s possible neither team will show the other too much before their potential playoff meeting. … Western Dubuque and Linn-Mar are essentially playing for the right to play spoiler in this bracket. The Bobcats (4-14) won the regular season matchup, 61-53, earlier this week, which should give them confidence entering this playoff showdown. Getting through Linn-Mar would feel awfully nice for WD, which hasn’t won a playoff basketball game since 2015.
CLASS 3A
SUBSTATE 4
Feb. 24: Benton Community vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier at Central DeWitt (6:30 p.m.); Maquoketa at Central DeWitt (8 p.m.); West Delaware vs. Dubuque Wahlert at Mount Vernon (6:30 p.m.); Anamosa at Mount Vernon (8 p.m.)
Feb. 27: Wahlert/West Delaware winner vs. Anamosa/Mount Vernon winner at Mount Vernon; Benton/Xavier winner vs. Maquoketa/DeWitt winner at DeWitt
March 2: Semifinal winners in Substate 4 final at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids (8 p.m.)
Outlook: Substate 4 is one of the more potent brackets in the 3A field, so whoever comes out of this one will certainly have earned that ticket to Des Moines. Fourth-ranked Mount Vernon is the favorite, having lost just two games this season to ranked foes. On paper, Central DeWitt looks like the next best squad, just missing a top-10 rank in the latest 3A poll. But with the likes of Mississippi Valley schools Wahlert (5-13) and Xavier (8-10) — who play primarily 4A schedules — there are several teams in this substate that are used to playing at a high level. The Golden Eagles own a pair of impressive wins over 4A competition in Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Even Maquoketa (4-15) and West Delaware (6-13) have the potential to turn a few heads in spite of their low seeding. The Cardinals are just a season removed from a substate final appearance and the Hawks will be looking for a return trip to the 3A tournament. All signs point to Mount Vernon, but it’s really anyone’s substate to grab depending on who’s rolling come tournament time.