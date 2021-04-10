The Chicago Bears re-signed former University of Dubuque standout defensive back Michael Joseph to a one-year contract on Friday.
Joseph joined the Bears in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. After spending most of 2018 and 2019 on the practice squad, he was added to the 53-man roster for the final two weeks of the 2019 season but did not see any game action.
Joseph missed all of last season after being placed on injured reserve Aug. 31 followed by the reserve/COVID-19 list Oct. 24.
During his time at Dubuque, Joseph was the Cliff Harris Award Winner for best small college defensive player; a first-team All-American in 2017 and competed in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which showcases top NFL prospects.
Hearings see 13 of Watson’s accusers ID’d
HOUSTON — The names of 13 of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment will be made public following court hearings Friday.
During two hearings, Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, asked that the names of the 13 women, who have sued under the name Jane Doe, be publicly identified so his client can “have a chance at properly defending himself.”
The 22 women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. At least one woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. All of the women are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business.
BASEBALL
Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger to IL
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed former NL MVP Cody Bellinger on the injured list with a bruised left calf.
Bellinger was accidentally spiked by Athletics reliever Reymin Guduan on Monday while beating out an infield single in the ninth inning of the Dodgers’ 10-3 win in Oakland.
BASKETBALL
Gonzaga guard Ayayi declares for NBA draft
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi declared for the NBA draft Friday and will skip his senior season.
The school said Ayayi will hire an agent and pursue a professional career. Ayayi was a finalist for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award this season. He averaged 12 points per game while shooting 57.5% from the field. The French native’s 6.8 rebounds per game were second on the team.
Cincinnati fires John Brannen
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati has fired men’s basketball coach John Brannen following an investigation into reports of a rift with Bearcats players.
The school fired Brannen on Friday, six days after he was put on paid leave after six Cincinnati players decided to transfer last month. Tim Morris will serve as interim coach until a replacement is hired. Brannen was hired from Northern Kentucky in 2019 and seven players he recruited have since left the program.
South Carolina’s Martin receives extension
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina basketball coach Frank Martin has received a two-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season. The move ends more than a month of questions about Martin’s future after the Gamecocks finished the season with a 5-16 record and have not qualified for the NCAA Tournament since he led them to the Final Four in 2017.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Wisconsin’s Caufield wins Hobey Baker
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin sophomore forward Cole Caufield claimed college men’s hockey’s top individual award, the Hobey Baker Memorial Award committee announced on Friday. His 30 goals and 52 points led the nation and helped the Badgers make their first national tournament appearance in seven years. The Stevens Point, Wis., native also led in points per game (1.67), goals per game (0.968), and power-play goals (11).
Caufield, a Montreal Canadians first round draft pick, received Big Ten Player of the Year honors this season and went on an impressive 12-game point streak (13 goals, 12 assists) from Dec. 3 to Feb. 6. He displayed his skills on the international stage back in January when he helped Team USA win gold at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Tournament.
Maine coach Red Gendron dies unexpectedly
ORONO, Maine — University of Maine hockey coach Red Gendron died unexpectedly Friday, the school announced. He was 63.
The Boston native, who took over coaching the Black Bears in 2013, died after suffering a medical emergency, university officials said. Gendron held many coach positions over his career and was an assistant with the New Jersey Devils in 1994-95 when they won the Stanley Cup. He also served as coach of the Indiana Ice and Albany River Rats. He came to Maine after serving as assistant coach at UMass and associate coach at Harvard.