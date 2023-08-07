WWCup Sweden US Soccer
The United States’ Megan Rapinoe misses from the penalty spot during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Sweden and the United States on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia.

 Scott Barbour The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Megan Rapinoe wanted a different finish for her final Women’s World Cup. Even with the disappointing conclusion, she was grateful for her wildly successful run with the U.S. national team.

Rapinoe’s World Cup career ended on Sunday in the Round of 16, when the United States lost to Sweden on penalties after a scoreless draw. The outspoken 38-year-old announced last month that this would be her last international tournament.

