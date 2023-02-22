Iowa guard Kate Martin fights for a rebound with Maryland guard Brinae Alexander during the first half of their game earlier this month in Iowa City. No. 7-ranked Maryland held Iowa star Caitlin Clark to 18 points and defeated the No. 6 Hawkeyes, 96-68, on Tuesday in College Park, Md.
Brinae Alexander scored a season-high 24 points and matched a career best with six 3-pointers, and No. 7 Maryland handed Caitlin Clark and No. 6 Iowa their worst loss of the season, 96-68, on Tuesday night in College Park, Md.
Iowa’s loss clinched the Big Ten regular-season title for No. 2 Indiana, which visits Iowa on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Lavender Briggs added a season-high 19 points and Shyanne Sellers had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Terrapins (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten), who held Iowa — the nation’s top-scoring and best-shooting team — to season worsts in points and field-goal percentage (34.8%).
Recommended for you
Briggs was the primary defender on Clark, who had 18 points, her second lowest-scoring game of the season. Gabbie Marshall made five 3s and scored 15 points for the Hawkeyes (22-6, 14-3).
Maryland has won five straight since falling 96-82 at Iowa on Feb. 2, a game that featured 42 points by Clark. The Terps have won 10 of 11 overall and would finish second in the league if Indiana wins on Sunday.
Alexander and Briggs, both reserves, were so dominant that Maryland didn’t need much from leading scorer Diamond Miller, who played only 8 minutes in the first half. Miller came on strong late and finished with 16 points.
Maryland took control with a 22-2 run in the second quarter, a burst that included three 3s by Alexander, and led by as many as 30 in the fourth.
The Terrapins held the Hawkeyes to 30.3% shooting overall and 20% (4 of 20) from 3-point range in the first half, including an airball by Clark that the Maryland student section taunted her about for the rest of the game. She didn’t make another 3 until the fourth quarter.
Maryland shot 47.9% overall and 53.8% (14 of 26) from 3-point range.
Clark has never won at Xfinity Center, where she made a career best nine 3-pointers as a freshman two years ago.
Maryland improved to 11-5 overall against Iowa and 6-0 at home.
Clark, a junior who turned 21 in January, is not eligible for the WNBA draft until next year under the league’s age requirement. Two key members of her supporting cast, Marshall and Kate Martin, announced this week they would return to play their fifth seasons for the Hawkeyes. Martin is second on the team in assists at 3.4 per game.
MEN
Missouri 66, Mississippi State 64 (OT) — At Columbia, Mo.: Kobe Brown scored 17 points, Nick Honor hit a 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds left in overtime and Missouri beat Mississippi State. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter scored 10 points and added three reobunds, one assist and one steal.
No. 14 Kansas State 75, No. 9 Baylor 65 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Keyontae Johnson scored 25 points, Markquis Nowell added 14 points and 10 assists, and Kansas State followed a long first-half slump with a big second-half run to beat Baylor.
No. 10 Marquette 73, No. 19 Creighton 71 — At Omaha, Neb.: Kam Jones scored 19 points, and Oso Ighodaro and Tyler Kolek added 18 apiece as Marquette edged Creighton.
No. 25 Texas A&M 68, No. 11 Tennessee 63 — At College Station: Wade Taylor IV scored 25 points, including four free throws down the stretch, and Texas A&M extended its winning streak to six games with a victory over Tennessee.
No. 13 Miami 76, Virginia Tech 70 — At Blacksburg, Va.: Norchad Omier had 17 points and 14 rebounds as Miami beat Virginia Tech for its seventh straight win.
Villanova 64, No. 16 Xavier — At Cincinnati: Justin Moore scored 25 points to give Villanova a win over Xavier for its biggest victory under first-year head coach Kyle Neptune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.