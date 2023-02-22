Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery
Iowa guard Kate Martin fights for a rebound with Maryland guard Brinae Alexander during the first half of their game earlier this month in Iowa City. No. 7-ranked Maryland held Iowa star Caitlin Clark to 18 points and defeated the No. 6 Hawkeyes, 96-68, on Tuesday in College Park, Md.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press file

Brinae Alexander scored a season-high 24 points and matched a career best with six 3-pointers, and No. 7 Maryland handed Caitlin Clark and No. 6 Iowa their worst loss of the season, 96-68, on Tuesday night in College Park, Md.

Iowa’s loss clinched the Big Ten regular-season title for No. 2 Indiana, which visits Iowa on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

