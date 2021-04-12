Duke Faley (Dubuque Wahlert) — Faley won the discus with a throw of 150 feet, 9 inches and took third place in the shot put with a throw of 47-8 at the Fearing Relays in Anamosa on April 6. On April 8 at the Mustang Relays, he won the discus with a throw of 151-6 and again finished third in the shot put. Faley is currently the top-ranked sophomore thrower in Iowa and is ranked 18th overall in discus.
Jacob Konrardy (Dubuque Senior) — In a match on April 1 against Davenport Central, Konrardy had two assists in a 3-1 win. He also had a goal and two assists in a 3-2 win against Linn-Mar on April 5. The win against Davenport Central was the first for the men’s soccer team since 2013. The win against Linn-Mar was the first in school history.
Gavin Manternach (Cascade) — Manternach earned medalist honors in the first two dual meets of the season at Fillmore Fairways with scores of 42 on the par-36 course. This is his junior year and he is a returning letterman from his freshman year.
Visit TelegraphHerald.com/athlete to cast your vote. The polls close at 5 p.m. each Tuesday