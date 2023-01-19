Broncos Chiefs Football
Buy Now

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after their game Jan. 1 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the playoffs this weekend.

 Charlie Riedel The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans.

Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.