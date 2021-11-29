Christian Braun had 18 points and seven rebounds, Ochai Agbaji added 17 points, and No. 4 Kansas beat Iona 96-83 on Sunday in the first meeting between Hall of Fame coaches Bill Self and Rick Pitino.
David McCormack scored 13 points for Kansas (5-1). The Jayhawks were was coming off their first loss of the season, 74-73, to Dayton on a buzzer-beater in an ESPN Events Invitational semifinal on Friday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Beating Pitino’s Iona team, which opened the tournament with a win over No. 10 Alabama, was enough to salvage third place in the tournament for Self’s Jayhawks.
Iona (6-2) got 14 points apiece from Tyson Jolly and Ryan Myers.
No. 7 Villanova 72, La Salle 46 — At Philadelphia: Collin Gillespie scored 13 points in a balanced team effort for Villanova, which beat La Salle. Brandon Slater added 12 points and Caleb Daniels and Eric Dixon each had 11 for the Wildcats (4-2), who played for the first time since a Nov. 21 loss to No. 3 Purdue.
No. 10 Alabama 96, Miami 64 — At Orlando, Fla.: Keon Ellis had 22 points, Jaden Shackelford contributed 15 and Alabama defeated Miami in the fifth-place game at the ESPN Events Invitational. Alabama (6-1), which also got 13 points each from JD Davison and Juwan Gary, found itself in the consolation bracket after losing its tournament opener to coach Rick Pitino’s Iona team.
No. 13 Arkansas 76, Pennsylvania 60 — At Fayetteville, Ark.: JD Notae scored 28 points in Arkansas’ win over Pennsylvania. Stanley Umude had 19 points and Au’Diese Toney scored 12 for the Razorbacks (6-0). They combined with Notae to score 32 of the team’s 37 points in the first half as Arkansas built an 11-point lead.
No. 21 Seton Hall 84, Bethune-Cookman 70 — At Newark, N.J.: Jared Rhoden scored 18 points, Alexis Yetna had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Seton Hall pulled away in the second half to beat Bethune-Cookman. Bethune-Cookman had a 34-33 lead at halftime, but Rhoden’s jumper a minute into the second half gave Seton Hall (5-1) the lead for good and started a 9-0 run. The Pirates stretched their advantage to as much as 23 points.
No. 23 Florida 84, Troy 45 — At Gainesville, Fla.: Myreon Jones and Tyree Appleby scored 12 points apiece and Florida beat Troy. Florida (6-0) scored the first 13 points of the game and never relinquished its double-digit lead. Colin Castleton finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocks.
North Texas 57, Drake 54 — At Orlando, Fla.: Drake saw two shots come up short in the final 10 seconds in suffering a loss in the seventh-place game of the ESPN Events Invitational. Tremell Murphy led Drake with 13 points, and guard Roman Penn finished with 12 points.
WOMEN
No. 13 Iowa State 76, Massachusetts 71 — At Estero, Fla.: Ashley Joens had 23 points including a critical 3-pointer late, Lexi Donarski also scored 23 points and Iowa State blew most of a 21-point lead before beating Massachusetts to win the Gulf Coast Showcase.