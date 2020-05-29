Iowa athletic director Gary Barta is not ruling out having a full stadium for home football games.
Barta told reporters the school is planning for several different scenarios, and one of them is opening 69,250-seat Kinnick Stadium to “as many fans as want to join us.” Barta said the number of fans allowed into the stadium will be determined by directives of state and local health officials.
On Tuesday, Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard wrote in a letter to fans that he anticipated Jack Trice Stadium would host games at 50% capacity, or about 30,000 fans.
Even if there are no attendance limits at Iowa, Barta said there could be modifications, such as limiting the number of stadium entrances and open concession stands. He said fans might be required to wear masks.
Texas to allow some fans for pro sports
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas will soon allow outdoor pro sports events to have spectators, but the numbers will be strictly limited, under a new order Thursday from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott revised a decision to let pro sports leagues host events without fans starting in June as part of the state’s move to reopen amid the pandemic. Abbott’s new order allows outdoor stadiums to host fans up to 25% of their normal capacity. Leagues will have to apply to state health officials to be allowed to have fans. Indoor events will still be without spectators.
GOLF
John Deere Classic pulls plug
Two weeks before the PGA Tour is set to resume its schedule, John Deere Classic officials decided Thursday to cancel what would have been the fifth tournament back.
Tournament director Clair Peterson said there were too many obstacles to overcome involving too many risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that it made financial sense in the long run to not hold the tournament.
The John Deere would have been July 9-12 in Silvis, Ill., the fifth PGA Tour stop under the revised schedule. The tour is not allowing spectators for at least a month, meaning the Deere could have been the first tournament that allowed fans.
However, Peterson noted an Illinois mandate that restricts gatherings to 50 people through the summer, and other issues at TPC Deere Run such as the size of the clubhouse and getting people from parking lots through the gates.
FOOTBALL
NFL owners table onside kick rule change
NFL owners have tabled a proposal that would have offered a fourth-and-15 play as an alternative to the onside kick and approved testing expanded use of video replay in the preseason to aid in officiating.
On a conference call Thursday, the 32 owners also increased the number of players who may be designated for return from the injured list during a season from two to three.
Also passed was making permanent the expansion of automatic replay reviews to include scoring plays and turnovers negated by a foul, and any successful or unsuccessful extra points; the competition committee’s recommendation to expand defenseless player protection to a kickoff or punt returner who is in possession of the ball but has not had time to avoid or ward off contact of an opponent; and another change stops teams from manipulating the game clock by committing multiple dead-ball fouls while the clock is running.
NFL, EA Sports extend licensing agreement
The Madden franchise will continue to be a part of the gaming universe for at least the next six years.
NFL owners on Thursday approved an extension of their deal with Electronic Arts, continuing a relationship that has existed for 30 years. It was also recently approved by the NFL Players Association. The current contract was set to expire after the 2021 season. The extension means that EA Sports will continue to be the league’s exclusive publisher of football simulation games through 2026.
BASEBALL
9 MLB teams extend minor leaguer stipends
NEW YORK — At least nine major league franchises have informed minor leaguers they will continue to provide allowances after the May 31 expiration of Major League Baseball’s policy guaranteeing those players $400 per week.
The San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners are promising payments through August, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles have pledged to do so through at least June. The White Sox are even providing those stipends to 25 minor league players recently released.
The Philadelphia Phillies also plan to continue allowances through June, but likely at a reduction from the $400 per week rate. The Oakland Athletics are the only team to announce an end to the allowances.
Royals move legal home to Delaware
SAN FRANCISCO — The Kansas City Royals have moved — not actually, but legally.
The Royals changed their legal home from Missouri to Delaware last fall during the process of the team’s sale from David Glass to a group headed by John Sherman. The switch was mentioned Monday in a filing with the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals by Major League Baseball’s law firm in its defense of a lawsuit by minor leaguers claiming they are not being paid minimum wage.