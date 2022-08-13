Tigers White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech delivers against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning Friday in Chicago. Kopech struck out 11 in six innings but received a no-decision in Chicago’s 2-0 victory.

 Nam Y. Huh The Associated Press

Michael Kopech struck out a career-best 11 in six innings of no-hit ball and Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night in Chicago.

Kopech was lifted despite blanking the Tigers on 85 pitches through six innings. Vaughn snapped the scoreless game with a two-out, bases-loaded blooper that landed just in front of right fielder Willi Castro’s glove.

