Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech delivers against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning Friday in Chicago. Kopech struck out 11 in six innings but received a no-decision in Chicago’s 2-0 victory.
Michael Kopech struck out a career-best 11 in six innings of no-hit ball and Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night in Chicago.
Kopech was lifted despite blanking the Tigers on 85 pitches through six innings. Vaughn snapped the scoreless game with a two-out, bases-loaded blooper that landed just in front of right fielder Willi Castro’s glove.
Tigers reliever Alex Lange (4-3) pitched the seventh and took the loss as Detroit lost its fifth straight and eighth in nine games.
Kopech allowed three walks, including one to Miguel Cabrera, and all the balls hit into play by the Tigers were handled cleanly by Chicago fielders. Reynaldo López (5-2) got a smattering of boos when he came to the mound to start the seventh, and they got louder after leadoff batter Javier Báez laced a single into the right-center field gap. López retired the next three batters to end the inning.
Kendall Graveman pitched the eighth and Liam Hendriks worked the ninth for his 24th save in 27 chances.
Daniel Norris, making his first appearance with the Tigers after signing a minor-league contract late last month, allowed four hits and struck out one with two walks in the first 4 2/3 innings.
The Tigers managed just three hits while striking out 14 times.
Chicago outfielder Luis Robert left the game in the bottom of the sixth with a sprained left wrist after colliding with Detroit’s Jonathan Schoop.
Robert singled and was thrown out trying to steal second a few pitches later. Replays showed his left hand crumpling into Schoop’s shin just after the tag was applied. He rolled over and was helped off the field. Robert, who spent time on the injury list with blurred vision this season, was replaced in center field by Adam Engel after the inning.
Guardians 8, Blue Jays 0 — At Toronto: Cal Quantrill pitched seven shutout innings and won his fifth straight decision, Josh Naylor hit a two-run home run and surging Cleveland won its sixth straight. Cleveland’s José Ramirez hit a three-run home run, his 22nd, and finished with four RBIs as the Guardians roughed up Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos. Quantrill allowed one hit, walked none and struck out seven.
Orioles 10, Rays 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Jorge Mateo had a career-high five hits, Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins each homered off the Tropicana Field catwalk, and Baltimore rolled. Rougned Odor had four of the Orioles’ 19 hits as Baltimore won for the eighth time in 10 games and moved into an AL wild-card spot, a half-game ahead of the Rays.
Red Sox 3, Yankees 2 (10 innings) — At Boston: J.D. Martinez singled home Xander Bogaerts in the bottom of the ninth to tie it, and Tommy Pham added an RBI single to bring home Christian Arroyo an inning later as Boston rallied past rival New York. The Yankees got an RBI double from Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge’s 46th home run of the season for a 2-0 lead. Martinez also singled in a run in the fourth.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 4, Marlins 3 — At Miami: Michael Harris II had two hits, including a tie-breaking two-run homer in the eighth for Atlanta. Eddie Rosario singled and doubled, and Matt Olson also went deep for the Braves in the opener of a four-game series against their NL East opponent. Marlins reliever Elieser Hernández (2-6) allowed Vaughn Grissom’s leadoff double before Harris connected with a shot that bounced off the upper deck railing in right and put Atlanta ahead, 4-2.
Phillies 2, Mets 1 (10 innings) — At New York: Left fielder Matt Vierling threw out the speedy Starling Marte at the plate to end the ninth and Philadelphia, showing off sharp fielding that Mets announcer Keith Hernandez said the Phillies were lacking, beat New York. Hernandez, a former Mets star and an 11-time Gold Glove first baseman, criticized the Phillies’ defensive skills during an SNY telecast Tuesday night. The Phillies made several nifty plays in ending the Mets’ six-game winning streak. The Mets also lost infielders Jeff McNeil and Eduardo Escobar to early injuries.
