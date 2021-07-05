Kannon Coakley (Maquoketa) — The Maquoketa senior shares the state lead of 17 doubles with Ankeny’s Weston Fulk. Coakley is hitting .527 (39-for-74) with two triples, three home runs and 31 RBIs. He has been walked nine times and has struck out only six times.
Ray Schlosser (Dubuque Senior) — The junior catcher is tied for third in the state, regardless of class, with 14 baserunners thrown out attempting to steal. The state leader is Waukon’s Carter Schellsmidt, who grew up in Dubuque, with 20 runners thrown out. Schlosser is batting .326 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 27 RBIs. On the mound, he is 3-2 with a 1.73 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
Brady Templeton (Bellevue Marquette) — Brady Templeton, a senior, is hitting .540 (34-for-63) with 11 doubles, one triple and 26 RBIs. He has also walked 16 times and struck out only six times. The University of Dubuque recruit has stolen 23 bases in 24 attempts and committed one error in 24 chances. On the mound, he is 4-2 with a 5.16 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings. This season, he is starting in the outfield with younger brothers Zach, a junior, and Cameron, an eighth grader.
