Playing a night after the death of his brother, Cassius Winston had 17 points and 11 assists to lift No. 1 Michigan State to an emotional 100-47 victory over Binghamton in the Spartans’ home opener Sunday night.
Zachary Winston, Cassius’ younger brother, died after being hit by a westbound Amtrak train in Albion on Saturday night. He was a basketball player at Albion College.
Cassius Winston took his usual spot in Michigan State’s starting lineup Sunday. The crowd observed a moment of silence in Zachary’s honor, then Cassius assisted on Michigan State’s first basket and sank his first shot, a 3-pointer from near the top of the key.
The game was a rout, as expected. Michigan State (1-1) rebounded easily from its season-opening loss Tuesday to No. 2 Kentucky. Xavier Tillman scored 17 points for the Spartans, and Aaron Henry added 16.
Winston’s final basket came when he shook past a defender and drove for a layup. He was taken out immediately after that, receiving a hug from coach Tom Izzo and a standing ovation from the crowd.
Florida State 63, No. 6 Florida 51 — At Gainesville, Fla.: Devin Vassell scored 13 points, M.J. Walker added 12 and Florida State upset Florida, extending its series winning streak to six.
No. 5 Louisville 78, Youngstown State 55 — At Louisville, Ky.: Jordan Nwora scored 21 points in Louisville’s home opener.
No. 11 Virginia 65, James Madison 34 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Mamadi Diakite had 19 points and 13 rebounds and Virginia used a 29-6 run spanning halftime to pull away.
No. 18 Ohio State 76, UMass-Lowell 56 — At Columbus, Ohio: Freshman D.J. Carton and Kaleb Wesson each had 13 points for Ohio State.
No. 21 Arizona 90, Illinois 69 — At Tucson, Ariz.: Nico Mannion scored 23 points, Josh Green added 20 and No. 21 Arizona's freshmen dominated in the victory over Illinois.
Arizona (2-0) was good at both ends, shooting 56% while nabbing 14 steals. The Wildcats turned a tight game at halftime into a rout with a 17-2 second-half run behind the freshman trio of Mannion, Green and Zeke Naji. Nnaji finished with 19 points, Mannion had nine assists and Green was 4 for 7 from 3-point range.
Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois (2-1) with 15 points and Trent Frazier added 14.