EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The co-owners of the New York Giants wanted a head coach who new general manager Joe Schoen could work well with.
In hiring Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on Friday, co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch got someone who Schoen has worked with well the last four years in Buffalo.
“In the end, it was obvious Brian has spent his career preparing for this moment,” Tisch said. “He is creative, thoughtful, determined, and Joe and Brian are the perfect complement to each other. We will do everything we can to support their process as they build toward the 2022 season and well after that.”
Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season.
Daboll was the first person Schoen interviewed being hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview Tuesday.
Jones says Cowboys DC Dan Quinn staying put
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a candidate for several head coaching jobs, would instead remain in Dallas for “years to come.”
Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons who just completed his first season as the Cowboys DC, had interviewed with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. He was also a candidate for the Miami Dolphins head coaching vacancy.
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down
PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger isn’t the only one with longtime ties to the Pittsburgh Steelers who is stepping away.
General manager Kevin Colbert, who has spent more than two decades overseeing a roster that’s made the Steelers perennial contenders, is leaving after the NFL draft this spring.
The 65-year-old Colbert has stuck to a “one season at a time approach” for a while. Team president Art Rooney II said Friday that Colbert wants to move into a more advisory role. The team has already conducted interviews with internal candidates Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt and shortly will turn its eye to candidates outside the organization.
Britt Reid’s DUI trial date postponed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid will not go to trial on a felony driving while intoxicated charge until at least September.
Reid was scheduled to go to trial April 18 but a Jackson County judge on Friday delayed the trial until Sept. 26. The decision came after a brief virtual hearing that included discussion about whether expert witnesses and toxicology reports would be available, The Kansas City Star reported.
Police said Reid hit two stopped cars on an Interstate 435 entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, 2021. A 5-year-old girl in one of the cars, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury.
Saints DC Allen among head coach candidates
NEW ORLEANS — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club.
The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules, he is certain to interview minority candidates before hiring a new head coach.
HOCKEY
Landeskog leads Avs past Blackhawks
CHICAGO — Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and an assist, and Nazem Kadri added a goal and two assists to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.
Patrick Kane and Brandon Hagel scored two goals apiece to lead Chicago.
Toews out indefinitely with concussion
CHICAGO — Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is out indefinitely because of a concussion. The 33-year-old Toews got hurt during Wednesday night’s 8-5 win at Detroit, but he played through the game. The center reported symptoms to the team’s medical staff on Thursday.
Storms postpones Kraken-Islanders
NEW YORK — The Seattle Kraken at New York Islanders game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to an impending snow storm in the New York area. A state of emergency was called by New York governor Kathy Hochul on Friday, and the game was rescheduled for Wednesday night at UBS Arena.
TENNIS
Djokovic at risk of missing French Open
PARIS — France is tightening its vaccination rules in a way that could put Novak Djokovic at risk of missing the French Open. From Feb. 15, anyone who is not vaccinated against the coronavirus will need to show proof they tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous four months — down from the current six-month window — in order to enter sports venues in France.