The Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova serves en route to winning the women’s singles final at Wimbledon.

 Alastair Grant The Associated Press

WIMBLEDON, England — Marketa Vondrousova held four pieces of chocolate candy in her Wimbledon-winning left hand as she sat down with a half-dozen reporters for one of her last interviews of the evening.

A special treat, perhaps, to reward herself for becoming a Grand Slam champion at age 24? Hardly.

