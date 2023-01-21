ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday amid an investigation by campus police into possible computer-access crimes at the football building.
Athletic Director Warde Manuel said Weiss, who also served as quarterbacks coach, was dismissed “after a review of university policies.” The two-sentence statement didn’t elaborate.
Weiss released his own statement Friday, saying he was proud of his two seasons at Michigan.
“I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place,” he said. “I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love.”
The Detroit News reported that Weiss’ Ann Arbor home was searched by police on Jan. 10. Weiss earlier this week said he was cooperating with investigators. He has not been charged.
BASEBALL
Mancini, Cubs finalize 2-year contract
CHICAGO — Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs finalized a two-year contract on Friday.
Mancini, a cancer survivor, helped the Houston Astros win the World Series last season after arriving Aug. 1 from Baltimore in a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay. Mancini brings a right-handed bat with power and could be a primary option at designated hitter for the Cubs.
Twins trade Arraez to Marlins for Lopez
MINNEAPOLIS — Luis Arraez was taking a nap Friday after a workout when he got a call and was told the Minnesota Twins had traded him to the Miami Marlins.
The Twins traded the reigning AL batting champion to the Marlins for a three-player package featuring starting pitcher Pablo López.
López should bolster an already deep Twins rotation, albeit one that’s absent a true ace. He’ll slot in with Sonny Gray, Tyler Mahle, Kenta Maeda, Joe Ryan and perhaps Bailey Ober.
Minor leaguer Valdez gets 2nd suspension
NEW YORK — Arizona pitcher Jose Valdez was suspended for 120 games on Friday under baseball’s minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol. Valdez was disciplined for the second time under the drug program following a 60-game suspension last Feb. 4, also following a positive test for Stanozolol. He has not pitched in a Dominican Summer League game since 2021.
Mike Trout says back is pain-free
NEW YORK — Mike Trout feels pain-free as the start of spring training approaches. The Los Angeles Angels’ three-time AL MVP was sidelined between July 12 and Aug. 19 last year by an injury to his upper back and ribcage. After returning, he hit .308 with 16 homers and 29 RBIs in 40 games for an overall season average of .283 with 40 homers and 80 RBIs in 119 games.
McCutchen finalizes return to Pirates
PITTSBURGH — Andrew McCutchen is back where he once belonged. The five-time All-Star centerfielder finalized a $5 million,one-year deal to return to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.
BASKETBALL
Defense lawyers seeks bond for Miles
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Defense lawyers are asking for a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder to be released on bond, arguing he is not a threat to the community and there is scant evidence against him.
Darius Miles’ attorney on Thursday asked a judge to set a bond hearing. The 21-year-old former junior reserve forward for the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is accused of providing the gun in a fatal shooting that killed a young woman near the University of Alabama campus. Miles has been dismissed from the team.
AUTO RACING
Kenseth set to enter Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two-time Daytona 500 champion Matt Kenseth and three others will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night.
The 50-year-old Kenseth, who drove 18 full seasons on the NASCAR circuit before retiring in 2020 with 39 Cup victories and 20 poles, highlights a class that also includes longtime driver Hershel McGriff and crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine. Mike Helton will be inducted as the Landmark Award winner for outstanding contributions to the sport.
SOCCER
Walkes, 25, dies in Florida boat crash
MIAMI — Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami, authorities said Thursday. Walkes, who was 25, was found unconscious and taken to a hospital after the crash between two boats Wednesday. Walkes was entering his second season with MLS club Charlotte FC.
