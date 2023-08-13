Lucas Glover shot 4-under 66 on Saturday afternoon for the 54-hole lead in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He has made only two bogeys going into the final round. Such is the state of his game that he said he needed time to think about all the good things that went right Saturday.

“Scrappy would be how I would describe that day — parts of it you could remove the ‘s.’ I got a lot out of what I had,” Glover said after building a one-shot lead over Taylor Moore.

The Associated Press

