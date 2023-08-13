Lucas Glover shot 4-under 66 on Saturday afternoon for the 54-hole lead in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He has made only two bogeys going into the final round. Such is the state of his game that he said he needed time to think about all the good things that went right Saturday.
“Scrappy would be how I would describe that day — parts of it you could remove the ‘s.’ I got a lot out of what I had,” Glover said after building a one-shot lead over Taylor Moore.
Glover is steeped in common sense, however, and it wasn’t long before he could laugh at his state of mind.
Recommended for you
“Three months ago if I’d have been mad at 66 — or if you told me I’d be mad at 66 — I’d say you were crazy,” he said.
Glover got enough out of his round to stay in front at steamy TPC Southwind. The irritation came from two short birdie chances he missed over the last three holes, a 4-footer at the par-5 16th and a sharp-breaking 6-footer on the final hole. Even so, it was his sixth score of 66 or lower in his last seven rounds
Cam Smith pulls away for lead at LIV Golf
BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Cam Smith birdied three of his last four holes Saturday for a 4-under 67 that allowed him to pull away from Phil Mickelson and build a four-shot lead in LIV Golf-Bedminster.
Mickelson also had a 67, one of his best round of the year in the LIV Golf League considering Trump National Bedminster has not yielded low scoring this week. He was one shot behind when he bogeyed the par-3 14th and failed to birdie the par-5 15th.
Vu, Hull share lead at Women’s British Open
WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England — Lilia Vu moved into position to become the first American this century to win multiple women’s majors in the same year.
She’s got company atop the leaderboard in home favorite Charley Hull at the Women’s British Open.
Vu (67) and Charley Hull (68) shared the lead on 9-under par at the end of the round. One shot back was Yin (67), who lost a playoff to Vu at the Chevron, and Hyo Joo Kim (68), and Ewing was two off the lead after shooting 3-over 75.
BASEBALL
Guardians’ Ramirez has suspension reduced
Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with Chicago’s Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two on Saturday.
Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland’s series in Tampa Bay. Ramírez won’t play Saturday or Sunday.
Rays ace McClanahan out for the season
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Shane McClanahan is done for the regular season due to a left arm injury. The Rays moved the left-handed ace from the 15- to 60-day injured list before Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians. He was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug, 4.
BASKETBALL
Balanced effort leads US past Slovenia
MALAGA, Spain — Anthony Edwards led a balanced effort with 15 points, Jalen Brunson added 11 points and eight assists, and the U.S. World Cup team beat Slovenia 92-62 on Saturday in an exhibition game.
Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton each scored 10 for the Americans, who improved to 2-0 on their five-game slate of exhibitions before getting to the Philippines for the World Cup. It opened exhibition play Monday with a 117-74 win over Puerto Rico in Las Vegas.
AUTO RACING
Dixon wins Indianapolis Grand Prix
The Iceman became the Ironman of IndyCar on Saturday. Capped it off with a win, too.
Scott Dixon kept his cool after getting spun around on the opening lap of the Indianapolis Grand Prix, used Graham Rahal’s late pit stop to take the lead and then held off the hard-charging pole winner for his first victory of the season by 0.4779 seconds.
Dixon’s 54th career win, second in series history, was part of another milestone day. He has won at least one race in 19 consecutive IndyCar seasons, extending his own record, and it came on the day he also broke Tony Kanaan’s previous series mark with his 319th consecutive start.
Gibbs claims 1st win of season
INDIANAPOLIS — Ty Gibbs finally figured out how to beat A.J. Allmendinger in Indianapolis.
He made it to the front during the third stage of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race — then pulled away from the recent king of road courses.
The 20-year-old drove into victory lane for the first time this season by beating Sam Mayer to the finish line by more than seven seconds Saturday and relegating Allmendinger, the defending race champ and pole winner, to third.