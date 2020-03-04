A school-record for wins and a berth in the NAIA Division I national tournament led to even more honors for the Clarke University men’s basketball team.
Pride coach Jim Blaine was named the Heart of America Conference’s coach of the the year, and Keith Johnson and Darius Lasley each earned first-team honors when the league announced its year-end awards on Tuesday.
Blaine, the former Benton High (Wis.) coach now in his sixth season at Clarke, coached the Pride to a 22-8 overall mark and an 18-6 record in the Heart Conference. The 22 victories sets a new school mark, and the Pride’s runner-up finish in the regular-season standings clinched the program’s first-ever trip to the national tournament.
Clarke’s Nick Marshall was a second-team pick. Former Western Dubuque standout Jordan Lake earned honorable mention.
Johnson, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout, ranks sixth in the nation with 91 3-pointers and averages 16.4 points per game. Lasley leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.2 points. He averages 6.8 rebounds and is sixth in the nation with 71 steals.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke lands 1 on 1st team — Clarke’s Makenna Haase and former Western Dubuque standout Morgan Pitz were named to the all-Heart of America Conference first team. The Pride’s Tina Ubl was a second-team selection.
Haase, a three-time first-team pick, averages 16.6 points and 9.4 rebounds and has blocked 57 shots. Pitz averages 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds and is second on the team with 64 assists.
Pioneer earns 1st-team nod — UW-Platteville’s Maiah Domask was named to the all-WIAC first team. The Pioneers’ Morgan Horstman earned honorable mention and Maddy Williams was named to the all-sportsmanship team.
Domask averaged 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per gam and posted a WIAC-best 12 double-doubles this season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WaMaC honors Keegan — Dyersville Beckman’s Michael Keegan was named the WaMaC Conference’s East Division player of the year after averaging 19.4 points per game and recording 184 rebounds, 94 assists, 65 steals and 79 blocks for the Trailblazers. The first-team selection was joined on the all-conference team by teammates Luke Goedken (second team), Mason White (honorable mention) and Tom Jaeger (honorable mention).
West Delaware’s Kyle Kelly was a second-team pick. The Hawks’ Logan Woellert and Mitch Krogman, and Maquoketa’s Clayton Widel and Caiden Atienza were honorable mention.
Prairie du Chien 62, Dodgeville 53 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks beat the Dodgers in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal and will play at River Valley in Friday’s semifinal.
River Valley 56, Platteville 44 — At Spring Green, Wis.: The Blackhawks beat the Hillmen in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal.
Boscobel 62, Lancaster 52 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Bulldogs knocked off the Flying Arrows in their Division 4 regional quarterfinal and advanced to play at Cuba City in Friday’s semifinal.
River Ridge 56, Wisconsin Heights 48 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves won their WIAA Division 4 regional opener and will play at Mineral Point in Friday’s semifinal.
Shullsburg 60, North Crawford 47 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Brandon Hoppman scored 21 points and Chandler Kelly added 18 as the Miners won their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal. Shullsburg will play at Wauzeka-Steuben in Friday’s semifinal.
Benton 73, Ithaca 31 — At Benton, Wis.: Holden Murphy scored a game-high 17 points, Will Lawrence added 12, and Chad Haffele and Rex Blaine had 11 apiece as the Zephyrs routed Ithaca in their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal. Benton advanced to play at Iowa-Grant in Friday’s regional semifinal.
Iowa-Grant 90, De Soto 57 — At Iowa-Grant, Wis.: Isaac Hill scored 23 points, Michael Winders added 22, and the Panthers rolled past De Soto in their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal. Ethan Kuhls chipped in 13 points and Kruz Kitelinger had 11 for Iowa-Grant.
Kickapoo 63, Cassville 44 — At Kickapoo, Wis.: Kickapoo ousted the Comets in their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal and will host Southwestern in Thursday’s semifinal.
Potosi 78, Riverdale 31 — At Potosi, Wis.: Frank Kruser scored a game-high 20 points, Ty Dressler and Nick Edge added 10 apiece, and the Chieftains rolled in their WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal. Potosi will host Seneca in Friday’s semifinal.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Bethel 12-8, UW-Platteville 1-1 — At Minneapolis: Collin Mormann went 3-for-3 in the opener and Ryan Vogel had two hits in the second game, but the Pioneers lost their season-opening doubleheader at U.S. Bank Stadium.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Augustana 3, Loras 1 — At Loras AWC: Dorian Fiorenza floored 17 kills to lead Loras, but the Duhawks lost to Augustana, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dubuque 10, Monmouth 9 (2OT) — At Oyen Field: Ben Farraday scored the game-winner with 57 seconds left in double overtime as the Spartans (2-1) beat the Fighting Scots.