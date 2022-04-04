The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) Presidents Council voted to extend an offer of membership to Murray State University Friday, establishing the Racers Football program as the 12th member of the nation’s preeminent FCS conference.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference is the benchmark for FCS football, producing 11 national champions and five additional national runners-up in the league’s history. Most recently, MVFC teams have produced nine of the last 11 national champions and have placed at least one team in the championship game in an FCS-record 11-straight seasons.
The MVFC has averaged 4.6 tournament bids per season since 2014, including a league-record six bids (AQ and five at-large bids) this past season. The league’s 29 at-large bids during that span represent 27.8 percent of all available at-large bids during that time. Not only do MVFC teams qualify for the FCS playoffs, they also win, amassing a 78-35 record in the playoffs since 2011, yielding a winning percentage of 69.0. Since 2011, MVFC teams have won 78 tournament games and own nine national titles. The next-best league is the CAA with 45 total wins in that span. Since 2011, the only other leagues to earn a national title are the CAA and Southland, with one apiece.
Murray State will play its first season in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in the fall of 2023.
Eagles, Saints shuffle draft picks
The New Orleans Saints added an extra first-round pick in case they want to target a quarterback in this month’s draft.
The Saints acquired two first-round picks from the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday in a major swap of assets.
The Eagles sent picks Nos. 16 and 19 and a sixth-rounder (No. 194) to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, a third-rounder (No. 101), a seventh-rounder (No. 237), a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder.
Browns sign former Packers P Bojorquez
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns filled a major need, signing free agent punter Corey Bojorquez to a two-year contract on Monday. Bojorquez spent last season with Green Bay. He averaged 46.5 yards on 53 punts, including a season-best 82 yarder for the Packers.
BASEBALL
Bader agrees to $10.4M deal with Cardinals
JUPITER, Fla. — Gold Glove-winning outfielder Harrison Bader and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $10.4 million, two-year contract and avoided salary arbitration. Bader gets a $1 million signing bonus as part of the deal announced Sunday and salaries of $4.7 million in each of the next two seasons.
He had bests of a .267 average, 16 homers and 50 RBIs in 103 games last season and has a career average of .244 with 47 homers, 147 RBIs and 40 stolen bases in parts of five seasons.
MLB suspends trio for positive drug tests
NEW YORK — Outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón were suspended for 80 games each Monday in the first discipline since the major league drug testing program resumed March 11 following a 99-day suspension during the lockout.
The three, all free agents, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone, the commissioner’s office said Monday.
BASKETBALL
Kentucky’s Brooks to draft, will remain eligible
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. will enter the NBA draft but does not plan on hiring an agent, leaving open the possibility of returning to school.
Brooks averaged career bests in several categories as a junior, including 10.8 points per contest on 49% shooting. His best performance was 27 points and eight rebounds in Kentucky’s 80-62 rout of Kansas in Lawrence in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in January.
AUTO RACING
Hamlin finally finds winning formula
RICHMOND, Va. — Denny Hamlin hoped a visit to the track he watched races at as a youngster would help kickstart a season that started in an uncharacteristic fashion — poorly.
Hamlin ran down William Byron with five laps to go Sunday and ended the slowest start to a season in his career with a victory in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. Kevin Harvick was second, followed by Byron, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson.
GOLF
Spaun earns 1st PGA Tour victory
SAN ANTONIO — J.J. Spaun won his first PGA Tour event — and his first trip to the Masters — by firing a final-round 69 at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday.
In his 147th PGA Tour start, Spaun survived a double-bogey start to his round by recording five birdies with no bogeys to finish at 13-under at TPC San Antonio. It gave him a two-shot margin over Matt Kuchar (69) and Matt Jones (66).
Adam Hadwin (67), Beau Hossler (72), Charles Howell III (69) and Troy Merritt (69) tied for fourth at 10-under.