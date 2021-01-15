JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer has won everywhere he’s coached. Small colleges. Big-time programs. He’s been a difference maker at each stop during his storied career.
He’s ready to try something new: the NFL.
Meyer agreed to become head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, leaving the broadcast booth and returning to the sidelines after a two-year absence that followed another health scare.
The 56-year-old Meyer was team owner Shad Khan’s top target for weeks, maybe even months, and the deal was finalized after their third and final meeting in seven days. They met last Friday on Khan’s yacht in Miami, again Wednesday and once more at the facility Thursday.
Hiring the longtime college coach with three national championships signifies a new direction for a franchise that has lost 105 of 144 games since Khan took over in 2012.
Meyer went 187-32 — a winning percentage of 85.3 — in stops at Bowling Green (2001-02), Utah (2003-04), Florida (2005-10) and Ohio State (2012-18). He ranks seventh all time in collegiate winning percentage, trailing only Notre Dame legends Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy among coaches at major programs.
Lions to hire Holmes as GM
The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Brad Holmes to be their general manager, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced. Holmes led the Rams’ college scouting department for eight years and started his 18-year career with them as a public relations intern in 2003.
Goff to start at QB for Rams
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Quarterback Jared Goff will start the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff game at Green Bay on Saturday, and John Wolford will be inactive.
Coach Sean McVay announced his decision Thursday ahead of the final workout for the Rams (11-6) before they travel to face the top-seeded Packers (13-3) at Lambeau Field.
BASKETBALL
Michigan State postpones 2nd game
Michigan State is postponing a second straight men’s basketball game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within its basketball program. The school says it will not host Indiana on Sunday as scheduled. The Spartans previously postponed a game at No. 5 Iowa on Thursday night because three players tested positive for the coronavirus. Michigan State and the Big Ten are working on options to reschedule the games.
BASEBALL
Left-hander Wood signs with Giants
SAN FRANCISCO — Left-hander Alex Wood agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.
Wood, who turned 30 on Tuesday, can make an additional $3 million in performance bonuses for games in which he gets 10 or more outs: $125,000 each for 12 and 14, $250,000 apiece for 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24, and $500,000 each for 26, 28 and 30.
An All-Star in 2017, Wood went 0-1 with a 6.39 ERA in two starts and seven relief appearances last year with NL West rival Los Angeles, striking out 15 in 12 2/3 innings. He earned $1,481,481 in prorated pay from a $4 million salary.
GOLF
Pebble Beach skipping pro-am this year
The only stars at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year will be the players. The spike in COVID-19 cases in California led organizers to cancel the pro-am portion of a tournament with a long history of entertainers and celebrities mixing with the pros on one of the most picturesque courses in the country.
The tournament also is losing one of its golf courses. The 156-man field on Feb. 11-14 will play only at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill. It typically includes the Shore course at Monterey Peninsula Country Club.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC won’t punish fighters for pot use
The UFC will no longer punish fighters for using marijuana in most cases, making a major change to its anti-doping policy.
The world’s largest mixed martial arts promotion confirmed Thursday that it will no longer worry about positive tests for carboxy-THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, unless it believes a fighter used it intentionally to enhance performance.
TENNIS
Murray’s status for Aussie Open up in air
Andy Murray’s status for the Australian Open was put in doubt Thursday after he tested positive for the coronavirus only days before his planned charter flight to Melbourne.
The three-time Grand Slam champion is isolating at home near London, the tournament said in a statement. Murray has been given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of 2021, set to begin on Feb. 8.