Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, sending the Buffalo Bills to a 38-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in an AFC title game rematch delayed more than an hour by lightning.
Allen finished with 315 yards through the air, and Micah Hyde returned a rare interception of Patrick Mahomes 26 yards for another score, as the Bills (4-1) beat the turnover-prone Chiefs (2-3) for only the second time in their last seven meetings.
Mahomes finished with 272 yards passing and two touchdowns to go with two interceptions and a lost fumble. He also wound up being the leading rusher for the Chiefs with 61 yards as they struggled to get going offensively.
It didn’t help that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left with a knee injury early in the second half. Travis Kelce also left in the closing minutes after taking a blow to the head on an incomplete pass.
Still, the Chiefs had closed to 31-20 early in the fourth quarter when Rashad Fenton picked off Allen’s pass on a third-down jump ball near midfield. But Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was called for roughing the passer, giving the Bills the ball and a fresh set of downs, and they marched downfield for the clinching touchdown.
Cardinals 17, 49ers 10 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Arizona improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1974, using a stellar defensive performance to beat San Francisco. DeAndre Hopkins hauled in a difficult 9-yard touchdown catch with 5:13 remaining, hanging onto the ball despite tight defense from San Francisco’s Josh Norman. That gave the Cardinals a 17-7 lead, enough of a cushion to close out the win. Kyler Murray completed 22 of 31 passes for 239 yards. Hopkins caught six passes for 87 yards.
Chargers 47, Browns 42 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Austin Ekeler scored three touchdowns, including a 3-yarder with 1:31 remaining, and Los Angeles beat Cleveland in a wild shootout. Justin Herbert had 398 yards passing and tied a career-high with four touchdowns. Mike Williams had 165 receiving yards and caught two TD passes for the Chargers, off to their first 4-1 start since 2014.
Cowboys 44, Giants 20 — At Arlington, Texas: Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns the day before the one-year anniversary of his severe ankle injury in the same stadium against the same opponent, and Dallas beat New York.
Buccaneers 45, Dolphins 17 — At Tampa, Fla.: Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, Antonio Brown became the fastest NFL player to 900 receptions, and Tampa Bay rolled past Miami. Brady threw for more 400 yards with five TDs in the same game for the first time in his 22-year career.
Saints 33, Washington 22 — At Landover, Md.: Jameis Winston connected on a Hail Mary for one of his four touchdown passes to help New Orleans beat Washington.
Steelers 27, Broncos 19 — At Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Najee Harris ran for a career-best 122 yards and Pittsburgh beat Denver to snap a three-game losing streak. Riding the kind of balance that’s been rare during a sluggish opening month, the Steelers handed the Broncos (3-2) a second straight loss.
Eagles 21, Panthers 18 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Jalen Hurts ran for two second-half touchdowns and Philadelphia rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat Carolina and snap a three-game losing streak.
Titans 37, Jaguars 19 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Derrick Henry ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns, Kevin Byard returned a fumble for a score and Tennessee sent Jacksonville to its 20th consecutive loss.
Patriots 25, Texans 22 — At Houston: Rookie Mac Jones threw a touchdown pass to tie the game in the fourth quarter, and Nick Folk’s 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds left lifted New England over Houston.
Jets 27, Falcons 20 — At London: Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, including the first score for rookie Kyle Pitts, and Atlanta closed out New York in the NFL’s return to London.