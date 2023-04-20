OAKLAND, Cailif. — Dansby Swanson scored the tiebreaking run standing up on an infield grounder to spark a four-run sixth inning, and the Chicago Cubs reached Oakland’s bullpen for 10 runs in a 12-2 victory over the Athletics on Wednesday that completed a three-game sweep.

“We’re just playing good team baseball up and down the lineup with different guys getting hits,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “A really nice road trip. Guys took care of business here. Up and down the lineup, guys are locked in.”

