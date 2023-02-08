Wisconsin Penn St Basketball
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23) pulls up to shoot on Penn State's Kebba Njie (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

 Gary M. Baranec

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Chucky Hepburn scored 19 points and Connor Essegian added 18, the two combining for nine of Wisconsin's 11 3-pointers in a 79-74 overtime victory over Penn State on Wednesday night.

After a layup by Max Klesmit gave Wisconsin a 76-72 lead with 44 seconds remaining in overtime, Penn State's Camren Wynter missed a 3-pointer and the Badgers closed out the victory at the free-throw line.

