Bowen Born scored 25 points to help Northern Iowa defeat Illinois State, 66-60, on Saturday in Normal, Ill.
Born was 7 of 13 shooting, including 5-for-7 from distance, and went 6-for-8 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (6-8, 2-2 Missouri Valley).
Tytan Anderson added 16 points while going 6 of 8 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line, and he also had nine rebounds and six steals. Dubuque Hempstead grad Michael Duax finished with five points and three rebounds for the Panthers.
No. 22 Xavier 83, No. 2 Connecticut 73 — At Cincinnati: Zach Freemantle scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Colby Jones also scored 16, helping Xavier hand UConn its first loss of the season.
No. 3 Houston 71, UCF 65 — At Houston: Tramon Mark scored 19 points, Marcus Sasser had 18 points and Houston held on for a win over Central Florida.
No. 4 Kansas 69, Oklahoma State 67 — At Lawrence, Kan.: KJ Adams scored the go-ahead basket with 5.8 seconds left, Kansas stopped Oklahoma State twice at the other end, and the Jayhawks came back from 15 down to beat the Cowboys.
No. 5 Arizona 69, Arizona State 60 — At Tempe, Ariz.: Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points, Oumar Ballo had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Arizona withstood a second-half comeback by Arizona State.
No. 6 Texas 70, Oklahoma 69 — At Norman, Okla.: Marcus Carr hit the go-ahead basket in the final minute as Texas escaped Oklahoma with a victory in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
No. 10 Gonzaga 111, Pepperdine 88 — At Spokane, Wash.: Drew Timme delivered 35 points and 10 rebounds and Julian Strawther added 22 points as Gonzaga rolled past Pepperdine.
No. 13 Virginia 74, Georgia Tech 56 — At Atlanta: Virginia blew away Georgia Tech with a 25-0 run beginning at the end of the first half and carrying over after the break, cruising to a that pushed Tony Bennett into a tie with Terry Holland for the most coaching wins in Cavaliers history.
No. 17 Duke 86, Florida State 67 — At Durham, N.C.: Ryan Young came off the bench for a season-high 20 points, Jaylen Blakes scored 17 points in his first career start and Duke beat Florida State.
No. 18 TCU 67, Texas Tech 61 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points, and TCU erased an 11-point halftime deficit against Texas Tech for a victory in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
No. 19 Kentucky 86, Louisville 63 — At Lexington, Ky.: Oscar Tshiebwe had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Jacob Toppin added a career-high 24 points and Kentucky shot a season-best 60% to dominate rival Louisville.
No. 22 New Mexico 76, Wyoming 75 — At Laramie, Wyo.: Jamal Mashburn Jr. made the tying and go-ahead free throws with 18 seconds left and New Mexico clipped Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.