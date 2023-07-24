BUDAPEST — Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton started from pole position ahead of Verstappen, who muscled him out at the first corner and never looked back. Red Bull’s 12th straight win, including the final race of 2022, broke McLaren’s record for consecutive team wins set in 1988. “People forget how hard it is to win 12 in a row, even when you have the fastest car,” Verstappen said. “Hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a long time.” Verstappen is cruising toward a third straight F1 title. His ninth victory overall — complete with another bonus point for the fastest lap — means the 25-year-old Dutchman already leads his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 110 points after just 11 races. McLaren driver Lando Norris finished second for the second-straight race and Perez was third for a much-needed second podium in six races. “If Max retires then maybe (we can win),” Norris joked. “We’re happy with the progress and to be where we are today, fighting for podiums. Our time will come later in the year.” It’s hard to say how many wins Verstappen will already have if and when that times comes. Verstappen’s career win total now stands at 44 — the same number as Hamilton’s car. KENT, Wash. — Four-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence moved into the points lead on Sunday at Pacific Raceways with his first win of the 2023 season, powering past Doug Kalitta in the final round of the 34th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals. Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won at the 11th of 21 races during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. BASEBALL CHICAGO — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright is expected to come off the injured list to start Monday at Arizona. The 41-year-old Wainwright was placed on the 15-day IL on July 5 because of shoulder irritation. The three-time All-Star could throw around 65 pitches against the Diamondbacks. Wainwright went 11-12 with a 3.71 ERA in 32 starts last year, helping St. Louis win the NL Central. But he is 3-4 with a 7.66 ERA in his 18th major league season. After a series of cortisone injections and bullpen sessions, Wainwright said there’s a “dramatic difference” in his pitches. NEW YORK — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge faced live pitching on Sunday for the first time since tearing a ligament in his right toe on June 3. In a simulated game against Jonathan Loáisiga, who is rehabbing from right elbow surgery, Judge saw 16 pitches. He did not put any balls in play but fouled off four pitches, including one to the upper deck behind home plate. The Yankees began Sunday 17-22 since Judge crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch on a drive by J.D. Martinez. TENNIS GSTAAD, Switzerland — Pedro Cachin beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 3-6, 6-0, 7-5, in the Swiss Open final Sunday to win his first tour-level title. Cachin had his service broken to lose the first set then reeled off eight straight games during which the 35-year-old Ramos-Vinolas sought treatment for his bandaged left foot. The victory will lift 90th-ranked Cachin toward his career-best ranking of No. 54. GOLF TRUCKEE, Calif. — Akshay Bhatia birdied the closing hole in regulation, then capitalized in sudden death when Patrick Rodgers found a divot in the fairway to win his first PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship. The 21-year-old Bhatia turned pro at age 17. He now has full status on tour and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs after playing much of this year under special temporary membership. BASKETBALL CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a person familiar with the situation, the NBA Board of Governors has voted to approve Michael Jordan’s sale of the Charlotte Hornets to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. The decision ends Jordan’s 13-year run as majority owner of the underachieving franchise. Jordan will remain on as a minority owner. Jordan agreed to sell the team on June 16. However, when an NBA owner decides to sell it first must be approved by the league’s Board of Governors. Jordan’s decision to sell leaves the NBA without a Black majority owner.
