HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Chase Briscoe lost much of his team and got a win for them.
Briscoe survived two late cautions and a frantic overtime finish to prevail in an Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday — while adding to a nightmarish weekend for Noah Gragson, who saw a huge lead slip away in the final laps for the second consecutive day.
Briscoe was without crew chief Richard Boswell, car chief Nick Hutchins and engineer DJ Vanderley, all of whom began serving four-race suspensions for a safety violation that happened Saturday. So Briscoe — a big Tony Stewart fan growing up — got Stewart-Haas Racing competition director Greg Zipadelli to fill in as his crew chief and prevailed.
“It’s just a testament to our team,” Briscoe said.
Brandon Jones was second, Ross Chastain was third and A.J. Allmendinger was fourth. Gragson placed fifth, losing not only a race that was in his hands for the second straight day but also the $100,000 “Dash For Cash” bonus that wound up going to Allmendinger instead.
“Guess we’ll go to Talladega and do it again,” Allmendinger said.
With 15 laps to go, it was basically down to a two-car race: Gragson was leading, about 2 1/2 seconds ahead of Briscoe. Nobody else was within 10 seconds of the lead, a very similar scenario to Saturday when Gragson had a huge lead over Dale Earnhardt Jr. going into the last laps before a caution tightened the field and gave Harrison Burton the chance to grab the win on the final lap.
Dillon welcomes child ahead of Cup race
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Austin Dillon announced Sunday morning that he and his wife Whitney are now parents.
The NASCAR driver said in a post on Instagram that Whitney Dillon gave birth to a boy named Ace. Austin Dillon is scheduled to start 16th in the No. 3 car in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
AJ Allmendinger had been on standby to drive if needed, but Dillon indicated in the post that he would get behind the wheel as planned.
“Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was say goodbye to go race today,” Dillon wrote in the Instagram post. “Hopefully we bring back a trophy for Ace on the first day we welcomed him into this world!”
Dillon is a two-time race winner in the Cup Series and was eighth at Homestead last season.
FOOTBALL
La. Tech player tests positive for COVID-19
Louisiana Tech officials say a football player has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he and some of his teammates have been instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks. School officials say contact tracing helped identify additional football players who could have been exposed.
Louisiana Tech has not released the names of the players being required to quarantine and has not specified how many players were identified for possible exposure.
The Bulldogs reported to campus in Ruston, Louisiana, on June 1 for physicals and medical testing. They began on-field conditioning during the past week and are scheduled to begin weight training this week.
SOCCER
Spanish league player takes knee after goal
MADRID — Playing a home game but not at its famed Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Real Madrid resumed its Spanish league campaign with a 3-1 win over Eibar on Sunday to keep pace with leader Barcelona. The game saw Marcelo take a knee during a goal celebration in apparent support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
The Brazilian veteran defender put his left knee down and raised his right fist into the air after scoring the third goal for Madrid. Marcelo’s gesture made him one of the few players in the Spanish league to make public their support for the movement which has protested police brutality after George Floyd’s death in the United States.
GOLF
List wins in Korn Ferry Tour’s return
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Luke List birdied three of the first four holes and strung together pars at the end for a 3-under 67 to win the Korn Ferry Challenge in the first tournament back for the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit.
List won by one shot over Shad Tuten (67) and Joseph Bramlett (68). Kristoffer Ventura (67) and Nicholas Lindheim (66) were another shot behind. Of the leading five players, all but Tuten has PGA Tour status who did not get into the PGA Tour event at Colonial.
List won for the first time since he was on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2012.