Max Muncy broke open the game with a three-run homer in the sixth inning after White Sox manager Tony La Russa ordered an intentional walk to Trea Turner with a 1-2 count, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win, 11-9, at Chicago on Thursday.
Muncy had five RBIs in his return after missing 11 games with left elbow inflammation.
Los Angeles trailed 4-0 before a six-run fifth and was ahead 6-5 when Freddie Freeman hit an RBI single in the sixth off Bennett Sousa. a 27-year-old rookie left-hander.
Sousa bounced an 0-2 slider for a wild pitch that allowed Freeman to take second. Wanting to set up a left-on-left matchup, La Russa ordered the intentional walk to the right-handed-hitting Turner, who had singled in a run in the fifth.
Muncy, whose two-run double off Dylan Cease put the Dodgers ahead 5-4 in the fifth, worked the count to 2-2 and sliced a slider to the opposite field and into the left-field seats, his fourth home run this season.
Gavin Lux had four hits, including an RBI double, and scored twice. Freddie Freeman had three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run double in the fifth. All the runs off Cease were unearned due to third baseman Jake Burger’s fielding error on Austin Barnes’ sharp grounder.
Chicago closed with two runs against Daniel Hudson, who needed 35 pitches to get though the ninth. With two on and one out, Yasmani Grandal popped out, and pinch- hitter Gavin Sheets followed with a strikeout.
Cease (4-3) threw 110 pitches while giving up six hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.
Rays 2, Cardinals 1— At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Shane McClanahan pitched eight superb innings to win his fifth consecutive start and Tampa Bay completed a three-game sweep. Ji-Man Choi hit a two-run homer as the Rays moved a season-high 11 games over .500.
Miles Mikolas (4-4) had an eight-inning complete game, allowing three hits and striking out nine. The right-hander was the first St. Louis pitcher to have a complete game and lose since Adam Wainwright on April 26, 2021, against Philadelphia.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Phillies 8, Brewers 3 — At Milwaukee: Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Odúbel Herrera homered as interim manager Rob Thomson and streaking Philadelphia won its season-high seventh straight game. It was the second consecutive three-game sweep for the Phillies under Thomson, who took over last Friday after manager Joe Girardi was fired. The NL Central-leading Brewers lost their season-worst sixth in a row.
Diamondbacks 5, Reds 4 — At Cincinnati: Josh Rojas hit a go-ahead single during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and Arizona earned a split in the four-game series. The blown lead by the Reds wasted a solid pitching performance by starter Tyler Mahle, who allowed one run and four hits with a season-high 10 strikeouts over six innings.
Rockies 4, Giants 2 — At San Francisco: Yonathan Daza looped a tiebreaking single into right field, capping a three-run fourth inning fueled by three errors, and Colorado took two of three in the series.
Braves 3, Pirates 1 — At Atlanta: Max Fried won his sixth straight decision by pitching six sharp innings, and Atlanta earned its eighth consecutive victory. Adam Duvall, Dansby Swanson and Travis d’Arnaud each drove in a run for the defending World Series champions.
Marlins 7, Nationals 4 — At Miami: Jazz Chisholm bunted for a single on the first pitch of Stephen Strasburg’s return from a one-year absence, stole second and the Marlins kept on going in a win that finished a three-game sweep.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Guardians 8, Athletics 4 — At Cleveland: Andrés Giménez drove in the go-ahead run with a single in Cleveland’s four-run eighth inning, and the Guardians rallied without manager Terry Francona. Oakland dropped its ninth straight. Cleveland came from behind after Francona was ejected in the sixth inning for arguing with the Guardians down 4-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.