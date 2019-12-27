News in your town

Boys prep basketball: Uppena family starts up Coaches vs. Cancer tournament

NHL: Blackhawks moving on without Seabrook, de Haan

Sports in brief: Former Minnesota prep football coach charged in computer scheme

Ducks, Badgers approach pomp of Rose Bowl in different ways

Bears defense knocked down a few notches from 2018 dominance

The Fun Guy: Kawhi Leonard is the AP's male athlete of 2019

Smith-Marsette has 3 TDs, Iowa beats USC in Holiday Bowl

College football: Hawkeyes pay tribute to Fry with blowout win over USC

College football: Notre Dame eyes strong finish vs. Iowa State in bowl matchup

Simone Soars: Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year

Iowa to honor Hayden Fry while facing USC in Holiday Bowl

NBA roundup: Doncic scores 24 in return, Mavericks hold off Spurs

Prep wrestling: Fully recovered, Wahlert's Dehn prepares for another title shot

USHL: Saints get back in swing of things

Louisiana Tech beats Miami 14-0 in Independence Bowl

Local & area roundup: Lindsey returns, Mineral Point falls

College football: Today's bowl preview capsules

Sports briefs: Blackhawks lose defensemen Seabrook, de Haan for season

TH Athlete of Week: Mustangs’ Chamberlain staying on track

Women's basketball: McNiff reshapes UW-P staff with addition of Pustina

College football: McDonald leads Hawaii to win over BYU in Hawaii Bowl

MLB: Curt Flood set off the free-agent revolution 50 years ago

College football bowl previews: Miami to play road game of sorts against Louisiana Tech

NBA roundup: Brown scores 30, Celtics beat Raptors

Sports in brief: White Sox sign Encarnacion to 1-year deal

NBA: Embiid stars as 76ers beat Bucks

2019: A career year for feel-good moments

NBA: Bucks reign on Christmas

NFL: Humbled Vikings have plenty of work to do before playoffs

Sports in brief: Seattle signs Marshawn Lynch

Playoff matchups: OU slowdown vs LSU; Clemson keys on Young

NFL: Division champion Packers proud of another not-so-pretty win

Year in Review: MLB announcement leads top 10 local sports stories of 2019

Sports betting giant DraftKings plans merger, to go public

NBA roundup: Ross scores 26, leads Magic over Bulls

Chiefs peaking in all phases as postseason comes into sight

Sports briefs: Gonzaga becomes new No. 1, Iowa debuts at 25

College basketball: Ibi Watson leads No. 18 Dayton over Grambling State

Some of 2019's most memorable games decided by blown calls

Dubuque native achieves lifelong dream, qualifies for U.S. Olympic Trials

NFL: Bears have plenty to fix as disappointing season winds down

College football: UCF pulls away to beat Marshall