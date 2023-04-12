White Sox Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton celebrates after hitting a two-run home run, the 100th of his career, during the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox in Minneapolis.

 Craig Lassig/The Associated Press

Hanser Alberto’s throwing error allowed the automatic runner to score from second base and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox, 4-3, in 10 innings on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

With pinch-runner Willi Castro on second, Michael Taylor put down a sacrifice bunt. Alberto’s throw to first sailed wide and Castro scored to give Minnesota the win.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.