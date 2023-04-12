Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton celebrates after hitting a two-run home run, the 100th of his career, during the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox in Minneapolis.
Hanser Alberto’s throwing error allowed the automatic runner to score from second base and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox, 4-3, in 10 innings on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.
With pinch-runner Willi Castro on second, Michael Taylor put down a sacrifice bunt. Alberto’s throw to first sailed wide and Castro scored to give Minnesota the win.
Twins reliever Griffin Jax (1-1) worked a perfect top of the 10th, standing Chicago’s automatic runner at third.
Recommended for you
Jesse Scholtens (0-1) was on the mound in the 10th for the White Sox, who got the game into extras after Luis Robert Jr. homered on the first pitch he saw from Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran in the ninth.
Duran, who blew his first save in three chances this season, responded by striking out the next three batters.
The dramatic finish capped a whirlwind day for both teams, which sent key players to the injured list. Chicago lost shortstop Tim Anderson to a knee sprain for two to four weeks. Minnesota placed Joey Gallo on the injured list with a right intercostal strain.
Taylor also hit his first home run for the Twins, giving them a 3-2 lead in the third. Byron Buxton added a first-inning, two-run homer that erased an early 2-0 deficit.
Yankees 11, Guardians 2 — At Cleveland: Gerrit Cole didn’t let Cleveland’s fast start rattle him before pitching seven strong innings and Franchy Cordero hit a three-run homer, powering New York to a win over the Guardians.
Orioles 12, Athletics 8 — At Baltimore: Ryan Mountcastle homered twice and tied a team record with nine RBIs, helping Baltimore rally from a four-run deficit to a victory over Oakland.
Rays 7, Red Sox 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Tampa Bay ran its season-opening win streak to 11 games, using another homer from Brandon Lowe and a strong performance by Shane McClanahan to beat Boston.
Blue Jays 9, Tigers 3 — At Toronto: Kevin Kiermaier hit a solo home run and made a sensational leaping catch at the wall, Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run blast and Toronto homered five times in a win over Detroit.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Marlins 8, Phillies 4 — At Philadelphia: Luis Arraez became the first Miami player to hit for the cycle, going 4-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs in a victory over Philadelphia.
Padres 4, Mets 2 — At New York: Ryan Weathers got his first big league win in two years as his father, former major league pitcher David Weathers, watched from a second-row seat and San Diego beat New York.
Braves 7, Reds 6 — At Atlanta: Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies homered and Atlanta overcame a rocky season debut by Kyle Wright to beat Cincinnati.
INTERLEAGUE
Pirates 7, Astros 4 — At Pittsburgh: Rookie Ji-Hwan Bae hit a game-ending three-run homer in the ninth inning, and Pittsburgh beat Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.