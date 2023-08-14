NASCAR Indianapolis Auto Racing
Michael McDowell celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis.

 Michael Conroy

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael McDowell raced to his second NASCAR crown jewel victory Sunday, dominating the Brickyard 200 — and putting himself in the playoffs for the second time in three years.

The 38-year-old Arizona driver who has made more than 450 career starts beat Chase Elliott across the yard of bricks by 0.937 seconds in the road-course race that had only one yellow flag. Pole winner Daniel Suarez was third as the regular season winds down.

